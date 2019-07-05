Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019: Karnataka Secondary Education Board or KSEEB is expected to release the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Examination 2019 Results on its official website - kseeb.kar.nic.in soon. Check steps to download the same here.

According to the latest reports, the authority will release the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary results by the second week of this month, i.e. July 13, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the Supplementary Examination this year are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board. Candidates must note that they need to enter the login details in the result link on the official website to check the Karnataka SSLC 2019 Supplementary Result.

The Karnataka Board had conducted the supplementary examinations for the students of class 10 or Matriculation in the month of June this year. Those who failed to clear their papers in the examination was given a chance to appear in the SSLC Supplementary Exam 2019 in the state. The SSLC or Class 10 Exam Results 2019 were announced on July 19, 2019.

How to download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Board as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the Supplementary Result link

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, log in with your credentials

After logging in, enter the roll number in the provided space and click submit

The Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019

