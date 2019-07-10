Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019; The Karnataka Board is likely to release the SSLC Supplementary Exam Results on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in soon. Students can check the results when released by the Board with the help of the instructions given below.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Board KSEEB is likely going to declare the SSLC or Class 10th Karnataka Supplementary Exam 2019 results by next week on the official website – kseeb.kar.nic.in. According to the latest reports, the board is expected to have scheduled the date of the announcement of Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2019 by July 20, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the Supplementary examination of the Karnataka Board are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board.

The Board had conducted the Karnataka supplementary examinations 2019 for the class 10 students in the month of June this year. Last year, the Board had declared the class 10 or SSLC supplementary exam result on July 19. Candidates can follow the instructions to download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019 given below.

How to download Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Board – kseeb.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019

Candidates on clicking, will be then directed to the login page

Here, enter the login details such as registration number and click on submit button

The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019 which will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result 2019 for reference if necessary

The Karnataka Secondary Education Board or KSEB had conducted the SSLC or Matriculation examination during March from the 21st till April 4, 2019 at various examination centres across the state of Karnataka. The KSEB Class 10th results 2019 were announced on April 30, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App