Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Board KSEEB is likely going to declare the SSLC or Class 10th Karnataka Supplementary Exam 2019 results by next week on the official website – kseeb.kar.nic.in. According to the latest reports, the board is expected to have scheduled the date of the announcement of Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2019 by July 20, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the Supplementary examination of the Karnataka Board are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Board.
The Board had conducted the Karnataka supplementary examinations 2019 for the class 10 students in the month of June this year. Last year, the Board had declared the class 10 or SSLC supplementary exam result on July 19. Candidates can follow the instructions to download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019 given below.
How to download Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result 2019?
- Candidates need to visit the official website of the Board – kseeb.kar.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019
- Candidates on clicking, will be then directed to the login page
- Here, enter the login details such as registration number and click on submit button
- The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019 which will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a print out of the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result 2019 for reference if necessary
The Karnataka Secondary Education Board or KSEB had conducted the SSLC or Matriculation examination during March from the 21st till April 4, 2019 at various examination centres across the state of Karnataka. The KSEB Class 10th results 2019 were announced on April 30, 2019.