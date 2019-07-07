Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019 @kseeb.kar.nic.in: Karnataka Secondary Education Board or KSEEB is soon going to release the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Examination 2019 results or KSEEB Supply Result 2019 on the official website – kseeb.kar.nic.in soon.

KSEEB will declare the result of Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2019 by the second week of July 2019, ie, July 13, 2019, reports said. Candidates those who have applied for the Supplementary Examination this year are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of the Board.

The Karnataka Board conducts the supplementary examinations for the class 10 students in June 2019.

Steps to download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Board as mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Supplementary Result link

Step 3: On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window

Step 4: Here, log in with your credentials

Step 5: After logging in, enter the roll number in the provided space and click submit

Step 6: The Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Step 7: Download and take a print out for reference if necessary

