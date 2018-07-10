The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 is expected to be released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board on its official website this week. students can download the results from karresults.nic.in with the help of the steps given here.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018: The KSEEB or Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is likely to announce the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018 this week on its official website. Students who had appeared for the examination this year can check the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2018 results on the website, karresults.nic.in.

According to reports, the Karnata Board had conducted the Class 10 Supplementary examination during the month of June from 21st till 28th for the students who had failed to qualify the examination this year on their first attempt in the matriculation examination. As per the Board’s trend, the Karnataka SSLC June 2018 Supplementary Examination results are released by the second week of July. However, the Board is yet to announce the declaration of Supplementary results officially.

Reports in other media websites say sources had revealed that the tentative date for the announcement of the Karnataka SSLC Results 2018 was July 13, 2018. The results will also be available on other websites such as karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in as soon as it is released by the Karnataka Board.

Students can check the following steps to download the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2018:

Candidates need to log in to the official website of the Karnataka Board –karresults.nic.in Search for the SSLC Supplementary Examination 2018 result link on the homepage and click on the same Students will be directed to a different window Here, enter the required details such as roll number and click on the submit button The Karnataka SSLC Results 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out of the same

