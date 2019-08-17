Karnataka State Law University results have been declared for June exam on the official website - kslu.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the results by following the instructions given below.

Karnataka State Law University results 2019: The Karnataka State Law University or KSLU has declared the sixth-semester provisional results for 3 year LLB examinations and BA LLB programme (5 years) on the official website – kslu.ac.in. Those who have appeared in the examinations conducted by the Unversity can check their respective results on the official website by following the instructions given in this article for the convenience of the candidates.

The sixth-semester provisional results are now available to be downloaded from the website of Karnataka State Law University. According to the schedule released by the University earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted in June.

Karnataka State Law University results 2019: How to check?

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website of KSLU – kslu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link that reads, “KSLU LLB result 2019”

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Now, enter the registration number and roll number of the admit card issued for the examination

Step 5: On submitting the details, the results will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for reference in future if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of the Law University and download the Karnataka State Law University Results 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App