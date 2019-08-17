Karnataka State Law University Results 2019: Karnataka State Law University has declared the results for the Law examinations (LLB 2019) which was held in the month of June. Interested candidates can check the results through the official website, kslu.ac.in. The provisional results for the sixth semester 3 year LLB exams and BA LLB programme (5 year) has been released.

To check KSLU Result 2019 online, candidates who are interested to check the result will need to provide the information about themselves to check the result on the result portal. Information that is required to be entered on the KSLU Result portal will also be provided for the admit cards or the hall tickets.

Karnataka State Law University results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website kslu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the examination section from the top menu

Step 3: Click on examination result section from the top menu

Step 4: Click on ‘Provisional Result for the month June 2019 Examination’ Link

Step 5: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Select your course type from the dropdown menu

Step 7: Select the Semester for which you want to check your result

Step 8: Enter the details such as registration number as provided in the field.

Step 9: Click on the submit link/college-wise result link

Step 10: Check KSLU LLB result 2019 as displayed on the screen

Step 11: Download the scorecard or take a print out future reference

About Karnataka State Law University

Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) was established in the month of January 2009, by the Government of Karnataka under the Karnataka State Law University Act, 2009. While its headquarters is situated at Navanagar, Hubli. It’s a People’s University which has ana spiration to provide quality legal education which is totally socially relevant and accessible to everyone. The KSLU is located in the state of Karnataka, which is the single largest federal university in the country with a total of 92 colleges under its umbrella.

