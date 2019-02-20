Karnataka TET Recruitment: The Centralised Admission Cell (CAC) has released the answer keys of Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2018 has been released on the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The applicants who had applied for the post can visit the official website to download the same through the official website.

Karnataka TET Recruitment: The answer keys for the post of Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2018 has been released by the Centralised Admission Cell (CAC) on its official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The applicants who applied for the post can download the same through the official website. The interested candidates can download their own OMR sheet. In case, there are errors in the answer keys, the candidates can file for the objections. This can be done after entering their respective application number and date of birth.

The candidates will be awarded 1 mark for a correct answer. There is no negative marking in this examination. The examination was conducted on February 3, 2019. It was held in two shifts- morning and afternoon. The morning shift will commence from 9:30 am and the afternoon shift will start from 2 pm.

Karnataka TET answer key 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘KARTET answer key’on the home page,

Step 3: A pdf file will be opened displaying the answer key

Step 5: Download the answer key to take a print out

Objections are to be filled on or before February 25 by 4 pm.

The objections have to be sent online. The examination authority board will not accept any other mode. The candidates have to ensure that the filed objection should be based on authentic documents.

The OMR sheet can be check and verify their responses with the given answers key.

Passing percentage

The candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. That is 90 out of 150 in order to qualify.

The cut-off score is 55 per cent for SC/ST/C-I, differently abled persons. Those who will qualify the examination will be awarded a KARTET certificate.

