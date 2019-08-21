Karnataka UGCET Allotment Results 2019: The Karnataka UGCET Allotment result will be released on its official website, kea.kar.nic.in by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on August 21, 2019 at 10: 00 am. This has been confirmed by KEA on its official website.

KEA has declared the two rounds of allotment results for UGCET Exam 2019.

A special round will be organised to allot the vacant seats after the completion of the rounds. As per the schedule of the special allotment round, the seat matrix or allotment was released on August 16, 2019.

Online application and choice filling option have been activated for the candidates from August 16, 2019 – 6 pm until August 19, 2019 – 11 am.

Earlier, KEA was to declare the results on August 20, 2019, however, now it has been delayed and the process is still going on.

Finally, the UGET allotment result 2019 for the special round will be published today at 10 am.

Additionally, the candidates can also check the UGCET counselling results 2019 online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Post the formal declaration, a direct link to the Karnataka UGCET page will also be activated below after clicking on it. Through this also, the result can be assessed and know their results easily.

Steps to check Karnataka UGET Allotment Results 2019 online:

Candidates who have participated in the Special Allotment Round of Karnataka UGCET 2019 can follow the step-by-step process listed below to access their results from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website kea.kar.nic.in or cetonlnie.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Search for a link UGCET 2019 Special Round Allotment Result from News Flash section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Input the information and details as being asked on the page, if any

Step 5: Check allotment status or selection list mentioned on the website

Step 6: Download the provisional allotment letter, as available.

