Karnataka UGCET results 2019: Candidates who appeared in the UGCET allotment exam 2019 can now check the UGCET allotment results on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) or direct link has been provided below

Karnataka UGCET results 2019: Karnataka UFCET allotment result 2019 has been declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates who had appeared in the UGCET exam 2019 can check the result on the official website of Karnataka UGCET 2019 or click on the link kea.kar.nic.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the UGCET result 2019 has been declared online and candidates can access the result by visiting on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority and no other source, candidates need to enter the CET no to access the result and it is adviced for the students to download the UGCET result PDF or take hard copy of it for future use.

Follow the steps to check Karnataka UGET Allotment Results 2019 online:

Step 1: Click on the link kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Flash news on the top

Step 3: Click on the UGCET 2019 Special Round Allotment Result

Step 4: Candidates need to enter CET No

Step 5: Click on the Submit button

Step 6: The result will appear in the PDF format

Step 7: Candidates can download the result or take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) also announced 21-08 UGCET 2019- Left out Seat Allotment Special Round Result, 20-08 PGCET 2019 Edit Application Extended up to 21/08/2019,5.00pm- Final chance to candidates. After login click payment status then clicks on the edit button, 19-08 Second and final round seat allotment for AYUSH courses is postponed till further orders. Instruction will be announced shortly. Candidates can check these generated link on the official website of KEA.

