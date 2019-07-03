Kashmir University results 2019: The results for the BSc MLT 2019 have been declared by the Kashmir University. Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of the Kashmir University, egov.uok.edu.in.

Kashmir University results 2019: The Kashmir University has announced the results for the BSc MLT 2019 examination. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Kashmir University, egov.uok.edu.in. The exams have been conducted by the university across different centres of the state and a lot of candidates have attempted the examination.

Steps to check the BSc MLT 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Kashmir, egov.uok.edu.in.

Step 2: Find the link of the result which is present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap the link.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the result.

Step 9: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

All the candidates must keep in mind that the result for the BSc MLT 2019 examination will be available on the official website of the University of Kashmir and they need to visit the website in order to check and download the result. There is no other medium to check the result except the official website. The mark sheet for the same will be provided to the students by the university after a period of time as per the university norms.

About University of Kashmir:

The University of Kashmir is situated in Srinagar, on the western side of the Dal Lake which is located in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

