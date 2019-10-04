KAU recruitment 2019: Kerala agriculture university(KAU) has notified about the vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor (RARS Pattambi), candidates can visit the official website for details or through the direct link given below.

KAU recruitment 2019: Kerala agriculture university(KAU) has notified about the vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor (RARS Pattambi). Interested candidates can apply for the job after checking their eligibility. Candidates must know that this job gives a temporary position to the applicant and the job is based on contract and the term of the contract is of one year.

Interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview which will be conducted on October 17, 2019. Candidates need to visit at Regional Agricultural Research Station(RARS), Pattambi to appear in the interview. Candidates should also make sure to fill the annexure attached with the official notification.

Direct link:

Kerela agriculture university(KAU), kau.in

Regional Agricultural Research Station(RARS),rarsptb.kau.in

Official notification

KAU recruitment 2019: Important date

Walk-in-interview will be conducted on October 17, 2019

KAU recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

A total of 05 posts are available

KAU recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/Horticulture.

Masters degree in the relevant subject recognized by Kerala Agricultural University with OGPA 3/4 under Trisemester system 8/10 under Semester system or 55% marks under traditional system or equivalent.

NET conducted by ICAR/UGC/CSIR/AICTE or similar test accredited by UGC.

Ph.D. in the concerned subject

KAU recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be offered a remuneration of Rs 35,000 per month

KAU recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of walk-in-interview which will be conducted on the campus of Regional Agricultural Research Station(RARS), Pattambi, dated, October 17, 2019.

KAU recruitment 2019: Important points

The candidate will have no claim in the University other than to receive the remuneration attached to the post. The University reserves the right to terminate the service of these temporary appointments if the performance is found unsatisfactory or any such defects noticed later. Candidates should report for interview at 9 a.m. on the date mentioned with originals of certificates including experience certificates and published papers along with a copy of the same. Proof of identity like Adhar card, Driving license should be presented at the time of verification. The Annexure attached should be duly filled and submitted at the time of verification.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App