KCET 2019: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) recently announced the second round allotment result on the official website of KCET. Candidates can check the details and result @cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2019: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) recently released the second round allotment result on their official website of KCET. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the result, may now check the result on the official website of KEA or click on the link @cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the result will appear in PDF format and candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further reference. Candidates also had the provision to modify his/her choices for the second round. However, candidates can only modify till July 19, 2019.

Also Read: MPPGCL notification Recruitment 2019: Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Limited announces 100 vacancies for ITI Plant assistant posts @mppgcl.mp.gov.in, check details

Follow the steps to check KCET 2019 2nd Allotment Result:

Step 1: Click on the link @cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KCET 2019 Seat Allotment Link

Step 3: The form will appear in an online mode.

Step 4: Candidates must fill all the credentials, like roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 5: Enter the CET number in the space provided.

Step 6: Click on the Submit button.

Step 7: The allotment result will display on the screen.

Step 8: Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it for further references.

Meanwhile, the candidates can exercise their choice till July 23, 2019, while the final date for fee submission is July 24, 2019, and the candidates need to report to the allotted institutes by July 25, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App