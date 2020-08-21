The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2020 has been declared on the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2020 has been declared on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates must enter their roll number and password in order to success the result.

Over 1.4 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year, on July 30th and 31st, after the Karnataka High Court ruled against a petition seeking to postpone the exam, in light of Covid-19.

Direct link to check KCET 2020 Result

KCET 2020 was conducted at 497 exam centres in Karnataka. In the state capital Bangalore, 40,200 students appeared. A maximum of 24 students were allowed to sit in one exam hall.The exam centres were sanitised two days prior to the exam dates.

How to check KCET Results 2020:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in Find a link scrolling on the homepage that reads KCET 2020 result Key in your login credentials and submit Your KCET Result will be displayed on screen

