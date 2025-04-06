KCET 2025 Admit Card Released At Official Website; Check Steps To Download, Exam Dates, And Important Guidelines

KCET 2025 admit cards are now available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Exams will be held on April 15, 16, and 17. Carry hall ticket and ID proof to the exam centre.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the admit card for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025, also known as UGCET. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their KCET 2025 admit card by visiting the KEA’s official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

To download the hall ticket, applicants must enter their application number and the first four letters of their name or use their login ID and password.

KCET 2025 Exam Dates and Timings

The KCET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on April 15, 16, and 17, 2025, across various test centres in Karnataka.

April 15: Kannada language exam Advertisement · Scroll to continue

April 16 and 17: Main subject exams

Shift 1: 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM

Shift 2: 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM

Steps to Download KCET Admit Card 2025

Go to the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in Click on the Admissions section and select UGCET 2025 Tap on ‘UG Common Entrance Test- 2025 Admission Ticket Link’ Enter your login details: Application number and first four letters of your name or password Submit and download the hall ticket Verify all details like name, photograph, exam centre address, etc. Save and print the admit card for future use

Important Guidelines for KCET 2025 Candidates

Candidates must check that personal details and photo on the admit card are correct.

In case of any error, contact KEA immediately.

It is mandatory to carry the KCET 2025 hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.

Entry will not be allowed without a valid admit card.

Candidates should reach the exam centre at least 45 minutes before the start of the examination.

Follow the KCET bell timings and dress code strictly.

Exam Preparation Tips

Students are advised to:

Practice with KCET previous year question papers to understand frequently asked topics.

Review the KCET 2025 exam pattern and syllabus for a clear understanding of the format.

Regularly check the official KEA website for latest updates and notifications.

ALSO READ: PSEB 8th Class Result 2025 Declared Today At pseb.ac.in – Check Scores With Roll Number And Name