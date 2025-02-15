KCET 2025: KEA Issues Verification Guidelines, Warns Against Fake Documents

KEA has also introduced online verification for caste and income certificates and warned that forged documents will lead to disqualification and legal action.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the document verification guidelines for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now check the official notice detailing the verification process.

The KCET 2025 examination is scheduled to take place on April 16 and 17, 2025, in two shifts morning (10:30 am to 11:50 am) and afternoon (2:30 pm to 3:50 pm). The registration process, which began on January 23, 2025, will conclude on February 18, 2025, while admit cards will be available for download from March 25, 2025.

Document Verification Guidelines

As per KEA’s latest announcement, students who have applied under Clause Code ‘A’ and have completed seven years of study in Karnataka verified through the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) will receive a Claim Certificate as Successfully Verified. These students are not required to visit any college for further verification, indicating their application is accepted.

However, candidates who have claimed Clause Code ‘A’ and completed 10 years of schooling in Karnataka, while also claiming Kannada Medium, Rural, Religious, or Linguistic Minority reservations, will receive a certificate marked as ‘Claimed Verified,’ ‘Claimed Not Verified,’ or ‘Not Claimed’. Such candidates must visit the Principal of their PUC/12th Standard college or the nearest Government PU college with original documents and a set of Xerox copies for verification.

For students who have entered Clause Codes ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’, ‘T’, ‘J’, ‘K’, ‘L’, ‘M’, ‘N’, a separate document verification schedule will be published on the KEA website.

Students under Clause Codes ‘E’, ‘F’, ‘G’, ‘H’, and ‘O’ must get their academic documents verified at their respective PUC/12th Standard colleges. However, candidates claiming benefits under Defence, Ex-Defence, CAPF, or Ex-CAPF categories will have to submit relevant documents to KEA for further verification.

Online Verification For Caste And Income Certificates

KEA has also stated that 371(j), caste, and caste-income certificate RD numbers will be verified online. Candidates must ensure that the RD numbers entered in their application are correct and valid to avoid discrepancies during the verification process.

Once the documents are verified, college principals will update the candidate’s status online. Candidates found submitting forged documents will face disqualification from counseling and potential legal action.

Candidates are advised to visit the official KEA website regularly for further updates regarding the document verification process.

