KCET 2nd round allotment list 2019: Karnataka Exam Authority has declared the second round allotment result of KCET 2019. The results have been released in the online mode hence the candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website i.e. cetonine.karnataka.gov.in to check their results.

The provision to modify/delete or re-option the choices for the second round was open for the candidates till July 19, 2019. Candidates must note that the allotment of seats has been done on the basis of the merit secured by the candidates in the entrance examination.

Steps to check KCET 2nd round allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KCET 2019, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KCET 2019 Seat Allotment Link.

Step 3: The candidates will have to enter their CET number

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The allotment results have displayed on the screen.

