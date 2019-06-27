KCET Mock Seat allotment result has declared today. Candidates who participated in the exam can check their result on the official website of KCET, kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Exam Authority has announced the KCET 2019 mock allotment result today. The final seat allotment list will be declared by the examination authority on June 30, 2019, Candidates who appeared in the KCET mock test can now check the result on the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in.The exam authority had commenced the entry process from June 21 for the round 1 seat allotment. The candidates can make changes between June 27 to June 29, 2019.

Steps to check KCET mock allotment result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Candidates have to enter required details registration number, roll number etc.

Step 4: KCET Seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen of the students.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Those candidates who will qualify KCET exam will be able to appear KCET 2019 counselling process. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of course preference, KCET 2019 rank, colleges filed by candidates at the time of the counselling process and vacancies left in the institutes. Karnataka Examinations Authority is under the Governing Council which is headed by the Honourable Minister of Higher Education, GOK.

Important dates:

KCET EXAM DATE 2019: April 29, 2019(Biology and Mathematics), April 30, 2019 (Physics & Chemistry), May 1, 2019 (Kannada Language)

KCET 2019 result: May 25,2019

KCET 2019 seat allotment result (Round 1): June 30, 2019

