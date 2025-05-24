KCET Result 2025 Declared: Direct Link Here And Full Guide To Download Rank Card & Merit List

KEA KCET 2025 results are out! Check scores, toppers, merit list, and how to download your UGCET rank card at kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) officially announced the KCET 2025 results on May 24, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students across the state. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (UGCET) between April 15 and 17 can now check their scores and download their KCET rank cards from the official websites — kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in.

KCET 2025 Result: How to Check

Visit the KEA UGCET official site: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on the “KCET Result 2025” link on the homepage Enter your login details (registration number and date of birth) Advertisement · Scroll to continue Click submit to view your result Download and save the KCET 2025 scorecard for future use

Top Rankers and Merit List

This year’s engineering stream topper is Bhavesh Jayanthi, while Akshay M Hedge led the agriculture stream. Harishraj DV topped in the BNYS, veterinary, and nursing streams.

KEA stated that the KCET 2025 merit list was compiled using revised final answer keys, as approved by subject experts. This included corrections in one Physics, two Chemistry, and two Biology questions. Marks from both the first and second PUC exams conducted by the KSEAB were considered, and for the first time, CBSE and ICSE board marks were collected digitally for Karnataka students.

Participation and Subject-wise Numbers

Total Registered Candidates: 3,30,787

Appeared for Exams: 3,11,996

Physics: 3,11,690

Chemistry: 3,11,767

Mathematics: 3,04,170

Biology: 2,39,459

Courses Offered via KCET 2025

Students who clear both the entrance test and counselling rounds are eligible for admission into top Karnataka institutions in courses like:

BTech (including Biotechnology)

BPharma and PharmaD

BVSc and AH

BSc (Hons) in Agriculture, Sericulture, Forestry

Bachelor of Yoga

BSc Nursing

BPT, BPO, and Allied Health Sciences (results and ranks for these will be announced later)

New Initiatives & Document Verification

In a first, original documents were verified before the results were announced, using online data from SATS and RD databases. Around three lakh candidates had their reservation certificates verified, and for those whose data wasn’t available digitally, manual checks were done at PU colleges.

For students with disabilities, document verification will be held at the KEA office from June 3 to 6, with doctors assessing eligibility on-site.

Also, KEA faced a challenge when nearly 10,000 candidates entered incorrect registration numbers, which delayed the result declaration by 4–5 days.

Security, Fairness & Transparency Measures

To prevent malpractice, KEA implemented several new measures:

Facial recognition via a mobile app to verify candidates

CCTV surveillance and live webcasting from exam centres

One home guard per 100 students, with thorough frisking at all centres

OMR answer sheets for 11.67 lakh submissions were uploaded online

One notable incident involved a student in Bidar who was asked to remove his sacred thread and couldn’t take the Math paper. He was awarded a rank based on his Second PUC marks and Physics score.

What’s Next? Counselling & NEET Coordination

KEA clarified that admission into medical, dental, and AYUSH courses will be based on NEET-UG 2025 scores, and combined counselling will begin after NEET results are declared. For architecture admissions, ranks will be based on NATA 2025 scores.

Students are advised to regularly check the KEA website for counselling schedules and document verification updates.

