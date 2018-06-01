The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Common Entrance Test (CET) results on the official website of the exam authority i.e. @kea.kar.nic.in, @cet.kar.nic.in and @karresults.nic.in at around 3 pm. The examination was held between April 18 and 20 in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the Common Entrance Test (CET) results 2018 today, June 1. The results will be declared on the official website of the exam authority i.e. @kea.kar.nic.in, @cet.kar.nic.in and @karresults.nic.in at around 3 pm. As per the reports, a meeting for a conference will be held on Friday at 1:00pm by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). This year, the government allowed additional chief secretary of the department of medical education and principal secretary of the department of higher education to make the announcement. Usually, the CET results are announced by the higher education minister. The examination was held between April 18 and 20 in Karnataka.

Steps to check Karnataka CET 2018 Results are given below:

Log on to the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the link that says, KCET result

Enter your registration number and other examination details

Click on Submit

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The counseling and allotment of seats for the admission to B.Tech programmes across the participating institutes will be based on candidate’s score and rank in KCET.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE will declare the Class 12 Arts stream result today, June 1, 2018 on its official website i.e. at rajresults.nic.in. The news was announced by a spokesperson representing the Board. Students who had appeared for the Class 12 (Arts)examination for the academic year 2017-18 can check their results online from the official website of the Board as soon as the results are released. According to further reports, the results will be out at 6:15PM today. Around 5,37,259 students had registered for the RBSE Class 12 Arts examination this year. Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that the Board will be releasing the RSEB Class 10 Results next week on its official website.

