KCET results 2019 declared @ kea.kar.nic.in: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 result haS finally been declared and the students can download their scorecards on official websites kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, from 1 pm onwards.As scheduled, the result got announced on Saturday, May 25.

Over 1.4 lakh candidates fall under the eligivility criterias for Engineering and Technical courses and approximately 1.13 lakh people attain eligibility for Agriculture. As the results are out, the name of toppers is all over the internet. Jeffin Biju of Sri Chaitanya Techno College, Bangalore tops Engineering, P Mahesh Anand tops Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (also from Sri Chaitanya Techno).

The Karnataka Common Entrance (CET) was organised on April 23 and April 24, 2019 to check the eligibility or merit of admission to the the first year or first semester of full time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.

The students who appeared for the examination are advised to check their results following these steps!

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘CET- 2019’ result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

In the year 2018, over 1.5 lakh candidates passed the examination successfully and result was announced on June 2. Last year, Vijayapura’s Shridhar Dodamani bagged the first rank in engineering followed by the second rank holder was Narayan Pai from Dakshina Kannada.

These entrance examinations make it easier for the aspirants to get admission in top colleges. For medical and dental aspirants, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 is organised everyb year by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE). Also, the students who want to make a career in Architecture are required to sit for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper 2 or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) held by the Council of Architecture.

