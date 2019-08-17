KCET special Admission 2019: The Karnataka Examination Authority has started the option entry process for the Karnataka UGCET 2019 vacant seats on the official website. Interested ones can complete the option entry process online, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in . According to the schedule as provided on the official website, the option entry process.

KCET special Admission 2019: The Karnataka Examination Authority has begun the entry process for the Karnataka UGCET 2019 vacant seats on the official website. Those who wished to apply for the entry process can complete the option entry process online. According to the schedule as provided on the official website, the option entry process. The process has already begun until 11 am from August 16. The last date to file the option entry is August 19, 2019.

Interested candidates can visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to complete the option entry process. There is also a direct link as given below.

http://keapu-webugpp01-in.cloudapp.net:84/ugcet2019engarcvac/main/index.php

Candidates will also be able to download the admission order following the completion of the fee payment process.

Karnataka Examination Authority has also released at 5.30 PM on August 16, 2019 following which the link for option entry was activated. As per the special admission schedule, as provided, the seat allotment list will be mentioned on August 20, 2019, after 2 PM.

Candidates who had allotted seats can complete the allotment process for the confirmation and fee payment process from August 21 and 22, 2019.

Steps to complete the KCET 2019 option entry process

Step 1: Go to the official website of Karnataka UGCET 2019

Step 2: Click on the UGCET option entry link as provided

Step 3: Enter the CET number, and the captcha as provided

Step 4: Candidates can now complete the option entry process after entering the options of their choice.

Candidates will be allotted seats according to the marks as secured and choices as entered by the candidates during the option entry process. KCET is conducted for the admission to various professional degree programmes which are being offered by the professional colleges in the state.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App