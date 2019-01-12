Karnataka CET 2019: The Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the examination dates of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 through its official website. candidates can check the same by following the instructions given below.

Karnataka CET 2019: Karnataka Examination Authority, Government of Karnataka announced the dates of the upcoming Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 for admissions into various First year or First semester courses of Engineering, Technology, Farm Science. All the interested candidates who are appearing in the entrance examination can now check the official website of the Authority and check the examination dates. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the notification.

The candidates who qualify the CET examination will be eligible for admissions into the following courses Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, B.Sc Agriculture, B.Sc. Sericulture, B.Sc. Horticulture, B.Sc Forestry, B.Tech (Bio Technology), B.Sc Community Science, B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F.Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing and Co-Op), and B.Pharm and Pharm-D courses for the 2019-20 session.

Direct link to download the datesheet: http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2019/timetable_eng.pdf

How to download the datesheet of CET 2019?

Visit the official website Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) – http://kea.kar.nic.in/

On the right-hand side of the homepage under Flash News, click on the CET 2019 link

Candidates will be taken to the next window

Now click on the link that CET – 2019 – Examination Dates or Common Entrance Test – 2019 – Time Table( English , Kannada )

On clicking, a pdf will open

Download the pdf and got through the details in it

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority, Government of Karnataka: http://kea.kar.nic.in/

