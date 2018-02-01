The online application for the KEAM 2018 exam will begin on February,1 at 5 pm. KEAM 2018 is conducted for admission to Professional Degree Courses 2018, which has been approved by the Government of Kerala. As per the process of the KEAM entrance exam 2018, the applicants must submit the all the supporting documents while applying for the KEAM exam 2018 and must take a print out of the application form.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) has announced that its KEAM exam 2018 online application will start from 1 February at 5 pm on the official website of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations(CEE), Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. The applicants looking to get admission in the Engineering, Medical and Pharmacy undergraduate courses must apply for the KEAM exam 2018 before the 28th February 2018. As per the process of the KEAM entrance exam, the applicants must submit the all the supporting documents while applying for the KEAM exam 2018 and must take a print out of the application form. The candidates can also send the documents to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) before the last date of application.

Documents and Proof required for KEAM 2018 examination:

To update the applicants about the exam, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala demands a valid email id and mobile phone number to register for KEAM 2018. Following are the documents required for candidates to successfully apply for the KEAM 2018 exam:

Birth certificate/SSLC/Passport

Non-creamy layer certificate/ Community / Category certificate

Special Reservation certificate

Income Certificate Application Fee: Engineering only/ B.Pharm. only/ both

General Candidates – ₹700

SC Candidates – ₹300 Architecture only/ Medical and Allied only/ both

General Candidates – ₹500

SC Candidates – ₹200 Application Fee for all Courses:

General Candidates – ₹900

SC Candidates – ₹400

Age Limit for applicants in KEAM 2018:

To apply for the KEAM exam 2018, a candidate must be 17 years as on 31st December 2018. The norms and conditions of the NEET (UG)- 2018 is followed by the KEAM and upper age limit for Medical and Allied programmes will be according to that. But in Engineering, Architecture and B. Pharm programmes there will be no upper age limit. No age-relaxation is available for minimum age. The applicants can get the official prospectus for the KEAM 2018 on the official website of the KEAM and must check terms and conditions before applying to their respective post. The official website of the Commissioner of the Entrance Examinations is https://cee.kerala.gov.in/main.php.