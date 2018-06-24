Kerala Engineering, Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2018 post result option registration started yesterday on the official website of CEE. Candidates can check the website and register themselves before the last date i.e. June 29, 2018 and not later than10:00AM.

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2018 results were released on June 22 and according to latest updates, the option registration has been opened on the official website yesterday, June 23, which is just the day after the declaration of the result.

As per the official notification on the website, “Centralised Allotment Process for Professional Degree Courses, Online Options Invited, Candidates can register option from 23-06-2018 to 30-06-2018 @ 10:00 AM “. The CAP processes for the academic year 2018-19 started from yesterday.

Moreover, the candidates who had qualified the examination this year can check the official website for further details and keep their documents handy for submission. Candidates belonging to professional courses like Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical and allied courses have to do the registration online.

ALSO READ: 42,000 lost answer sheets of Bihar board exams sold for Rs 8000 as scrap

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), recently published the ranks of the candidates and only those candidates, who have got a rank will be eligible to register their options on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date for the registration is June 29, 2018.

Candidates should make sure that they complete their registration process before 10:00AM on the last date as they will not be given any further chance to do the same. The options can be registered till 10 am by June 29, which is also the last date for the registration of the options. Candidates who do not register their options by the last date mentioned, will not be given further time and their options wouldn’t be registered thereafter.

ALSO READ: NTA to conduct JEE Main and NEET exams twice a year

Students can take the help of facilitation centres (FC) which has been set up by the CEE across the state. Details regarding the centres are given on the official website of the CEE. Reports say that while 47,974 students qualified the entrance examination for admissions under Pharmacy stream, 58,268 students had qualified under the engineering stream this year. The KEAM 2018 examination was conducted by the CEE on April 23 and 24 across the state of Kerala.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More