Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) admit cards have been made available today on the official website of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Government of Kerala, www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

The admit cards of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) has been released today, April 10 on the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Government of Kerala www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Students appearing in the examination can download their admit card from the website. According to the KEAM prospectus, the Paper-1 of Physics and Chemistry will be held on April 23 while the Mathematics Paper-2 will be held on April 24 this year.

Moreover, the registration process for KEAM 2018 began on February 1 and was closed by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Government of Kerala, on February 28. The application forms were available for students to fill online. This exam is conducted in various cities of the country. After clearing KEAM, candidates can get admission in various streams of engineering courses.

Meanwhile, to download the admit cards, students can follow the following steps-

Go to the official website of Office of the Commissioner For Entrance Examination (CEE) www.cee.kerala.gov.in On the right side of the page, sign in to the candidate portal To sign in, Application Number and Password of KEAM 2018 has to be entered in the specific area. After entering the details click enter, which will lead you to your Profile page Now you can download your Admit Card Take a print out and keep it for references in future.

Point to be noted: Candidates without Admit Cards will not be permitted to attend the Entrance Examination. Colour printout of the Admit Card is preferable for proper identification of the candidates. Admit cards will not be available to candidates who have applied for Medical or Architecture courses only as per the notification issued by the Kerala CEE.

