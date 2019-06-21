KEAM 2019 allotment list: The first allotment list has been uploaded on the website and all the applicants are required to check the allotment list and tally their marks accordingly to check their seats.

KEAM 2019 allotment list: The Commissonerate of Entrance examination, Kerala (CEE Kerala) released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) first allotment list on June 20, 2019, Thursday. The same was confirmed on the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in

The students who had appeared for the KEAM 2019 test are advised to visit the official website to check their name in the allotment list. The KEAM 2019 allotment list download link is active on the website and it should be noted that the allotment of the seats will vary from course to course. Hence, the students will be allotted seats for engineering, architecture, pharmacy programmes in the different colleges in the state.

KEAM 2019 allotment list: Here’s how to check the first allotment list

Go to the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, you will find KEAM first allotment list for which the link has been made available on the website

Now you wil be redirected to a new page

Enter your details like Application number and password to log-in

The KEAM 1st allotment list will appear on your screen

Download the list and save it for future reference. And if required take a print out as well.

The Commissionerate of Entrance Examination (CEE) is conducting as many as thirteen distinct Entrance Examinations and/or Allotment Process for admission to Professional Courses every year.

Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Degree (KEAM), three year LLB, fiver year LLBm BPharrm (Lateral Entry), LLM, PG Ayurveda, PG Homeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical PG Dental, PG Pharmacy, PG MLT and PGDCCD. The allotments are made through a Single Window System of the Centralized Allotment Process (CAP).

