KEAM 2019 First Allotment list: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination 2019 first allotment list for admissions has been released on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the first list can appear for counselling process to be conducted for Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses in Kerala.

KEAM 2019 First Allotment list: The office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examination under the Government of Kerala has released the first allotment list of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination 2019 which was conducted on May 2 and May 3, 2019, across 14 district centres in the states of Kerala, New Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. The list is now available on – cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared in the KEAM 2019 examination can check the first allotment list on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in/keam2019/public/. Earlier, the KEAM 2019 results of the candidates who had appeared for KEAM 2019 was declared on May 21, 2019.

There were two examination papers candidates had to appear for i.e. Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) and Paper 2 (Mathematics). Both the papers had 120 questions, each question carrying 4 marks. The KEAM examination also has negative marking of 1 mark for every wrong answer in each of the paper.

Steps to check the KEAM 1 allotment list

Visit the official site of KEAM examination-https://cee.kerala.gov.in/keam2019/public/

On the homepage, find KEAM 2019 Allotment list and click on it

A new tab will open

Enter your application number, password in the given slot

Click on submit

The allotment list of KEAM 2019 will be displayed on the screen. It’ll contain the KEAM 2019 Engineering allotment list, KEAM 2019 Architecture allotment list and the KEAM 2019 Pharmacy Allotment list

Download the list and take a print out for future references.

The candidates who have made it to the KEAM 2019 First allotment list will be granted admission through KEAM centralized Allotment process(CAP). The admissions will be done online only and candidates whose name appear on the list must complete the admission process and make the admission payment within the given time.

