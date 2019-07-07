KEAM 2019 second allotment list out: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala (CEE Kerala) has released the second allotment list for the Kerala Engineering Architectural Medical (KEAM) 2019. Candidates can check the list by visiting cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Engineering Architectural Medical (KEAM) 2019 second allotment list is going to release on Monday, July 8, 2019, by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala (CEE Kerala). The first seat allotment was released on June 21, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the seat allotment list by visiting the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala (CEE Kerala), cee.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Engineering Architectural Medical (KEAM) 2019 was held on May 2 and May 3 across 14 centres in Kerala, New Delhi, Dubai and Mumbai.

Steps to check KEAM 2019 1st seat allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala (CEE Kerala), cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying first seat allotment list link present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check your name in the list.

Step 8: Download the list.

Step 9: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

Out of 51,665 candidates who qualified in the engineering entrance test, a total number of 45,597 candidates have submitted their marks in the second year of the qualifying examination.

