KEAM 2nd allotment list 2019: Kerela Engineering Architecture Pharmacy (KEAM) exam second round seat allotment result has been released on its official website, cee.kerala.gov.in on Monday, June 8. Candidates who had registered themselves can check the result after logging into the official website to check their seat allotment. Results of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) series of entrance examinations were declared on June 10.

Vishnu Vinod from the Idukki district, with a score of 584.91, has stood first, followed by Goutham Govind A of the Kottayam district, who stood second with a score of 571.52. Sanjay Sukumaran of the Kasargodu district secured the third place.

Vishnu Vinod who has topped also turned out to be a state topper in the JEE Main Engineering Entrance Examinations. Earlier in January, the results were declared.

How to check KEAM second round seat allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says, ‘Second round seat Allotment list result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter all the required details including roll numbers, and other registration detail. Click on submit.

Step 4: Result for the second allotment will appear on screen.

Step 5: Candidates can download the allotment list. Take a print for future use, or email, mail the result for future use.

In the Pharmacy stream, Naveen Vincent of the Kollam district came first, while Nidha Nisma MK and Rohit K, both from Malappuram, bagged the second and third ranks, respectively.

Candidates had also appeared for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) examinations for Architecture. Alice Maria Chungath of the Thrissur district had come first with a score of 366.83, while Ansha Mathew of Payyavur had stood second.

Results for the first round seat allotment was released on June 20.

