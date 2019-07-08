KEAM Admission 2019: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2019 second allotment list will be released by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala (CEE Kerala) today, Monday, July 8, 2019 through the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. On June 21, the first allotment list was released. Candidates can check the merit list through the website.

KEAM 2019 1st allotment list: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala (CEE Kerala) will release Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2019 second allotment list today, Monday, July 8, 2019. The first allotment list was released on June 21. Candidates can check the merit list through the website cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2019 was held on May 2 and May 3, across 14 districts centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

KEAM 2019 1st allotment list: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the first allotment list link, on the homepage

Step 3: A new tab will be displayed

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Click on the tab submit

Step 6: Allotment list will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check your name in the list.

Candidates who gave the KEAM entrance test will have to appear for two papers, Paper 1 for Physics and Chemistry and Paper 2 for Mathematics. Each paper had a total of 120 questions, each carrying 4 marks. Negative marking of 1 mark for every wrong answer.

Out of 51,665 candidates qualified in the engineering entrance examination, 45,597 candidates had submitted their marks in the second year of the qualifying examination.

The first allotment list for engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses was released on June 20. The CEE Kerala had released the KEAM result on May 21. The rank list was released on June 10 and CEE Kerala released the complete rank list on July 4.

Through the single window system, KEAM centralised allotment process began to give allotments to the various courses and colleges. This was entirely based on the options submitted by the candidates. This has been included in the KEAM rank list prepared by the CEE, Kerala.

