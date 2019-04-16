KEAM Admit Card 2019: Kerala CEE has released the admit card for KEAM 2019 examination. The candidates who have applied for KEAM 2019 examination can check and download their respective admit card by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM Admit Card 2019: Kerala CEE has released the admit card on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 5 PM and soon the download link of KEAM 2019 admit card will be activated on the official site of the Kerala CEE. The candidates who have applied for KEAM 2019 examination can check and download their respective admit card by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Previously, KEAM 2019 exam was scheduled to be held on April 22, and April 23, 2019, but due to the General Elections 2019, the dates of the examinations were revised and rescheduled to May 2 and May 3, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two parts, out of which the first part includes Physics and Chemistry, and the paper for the same will be held on 2nd May while the second part contains Mathematics and the paper for the same will be held on May 3, 2019. The candidates going to appear in the KEAM 2019 can check the syllabus and exam pattern on the official website.

Steps to Download KEAM 2019 Admit Card or Hall Ticket:

Step 1: Open the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2019 link.

Step 3: You will see the link for KEAM 2019 admit card.

Step 4: Click on the displayed link.

Step 5: It will redirect to a new page where you need to enter your credentials to log in

Step 6: After login, your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Click on save and also take a print out of the same for future reference.

The KEAM 2019 results will be released online by 25th May 2019. After which qualified candidates will take admissions into their desired colleges. The seats will be allotted on the basis of ranks and choice filling.

About KEAM:

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is a state level entrance exam conducted every year by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) and almost every student of Kerala can apply for this exam to get admission to professional degree courses like Engineering, Medical Allied, Agriculture, Veterinary and Fisheries courses etc. This exam is conducted in offline mode.

