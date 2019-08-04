Kendriya Hindi Sansthan(KHS) Recruitment 2019: KHS has invited application for 19 posts, submit it before September 2, 2019

Kendriya Hindi Sansthan(KHS) Recruitment 2019: Kendriya Hindi Sansthan(KHS), Agra has invited applications for the vacancy to the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. The online registration was started on July 16, 2019, last date for submitting the online application form will be September 2, 2019.

Kendriya Hindi Sansthan(KHS), Agra Vacancy Details are as follows:

There is 1 post for Linguistic Professor, 1 post for Hindi Literature Professor, 1 post for Education Professor, 1 post for Linguistics Professor, 5 posts for Linguistics Associate Professor, 2 posts for Hindi Associate Professor, 2 Posts for Education Associate Professor, 1 post for Hindi Literature Assistant Professor, 1 post for Education Assistant Professor.

Eligibility Criteria for Kendriya Hindi Sansthan(KHS), Agra :

Candidates applying for the post of professor should have 10-years experience and hold a degree of postgraduate or experience in research at the University/National level institutions. The associate professor should have a PhD degree in the concerned disciplines. Assistant Professor should have cleared the exam of NET and hold a Master degree in the relevant subject.

How to Apply for Kendriya Hindi Sansthan(KHS) Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Kendriya Hindi Sansthan(KHS) khsindia.org

Step 2: Click on the Notice Board

Step 3: Download the pdf format of application form

Step 4: Submit it before the last date i.e September 2, 2019.

Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, i.e. Central Institute of Hindi is an Educational institution established in 1960 by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. It is run by an autonomous organization: Kendriya Hindi Shikshan Mandal. The headquarter of the Institute is situated at Agra.

