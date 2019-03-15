Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions 2019-2020: The application procedure for the admissions of Kendriya Vidyalayas has been continuing since days and it is going to end on Tuesday, March 19. The admissions for Kendriya Vidyalaya will start after the results for board exams of Class 10 CBSE students are announced. The admission for other classes, from Class 2 onwards is expected to start from April 2, 2019..

Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions 2019-2020:The registration procedure for the admissions of Kendriya Vidyalayas has been continuing since days and it is going to end on Tuesday, March 19. The goverment-run body has published notifications related to the registration procedure. The autonomous body, K V Sangathan which works under the Union ministry for human resources development (MHRD) has launched a separate portal on March 1.

Primarily for children and central government employees, the government has over 1,200 Kendriya Vidyalaya branches. After the Right To Education act that came in the year 2009, Kendriya Vidyalayas became more prominent and people started preferring it even more.

The government also provides some reservation for different categories. Over 25% seats are reserved for students who belong to economically weaker sections of the society and for the ones who come under the socially backward families.

The parents should note that unlike other private CBSE schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya has no kinder garnden sections and the students who apply are admitted to directly class 1. The people who want to register can go to the authorised digital portal and we have mentioned the link here https://www.kvsonlineadmission.in/index.html.

People are advised to be updated about the latest updates on the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

