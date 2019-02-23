Kendriya Vidyalaya has circulated their applications for the post of PRT, PGT, and TGT and other posts for a contractual period of time. Eligible /interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before the last date of 20th February 2019. Different dates are been scheduled for the interview in different states/locations. Candidates are requested to fill the form before the deadline.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Contractual Teacher Vacciencies 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya has circulated their applications for the post of PRT, PGT, and TGT and other posts for a contractual period of time. Eligible /interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before the last date.

Place/State division wise accordingly, Date been decided:

Zone/State

Vacancy Details Last Date / Interview Date

KV, INA Colony, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT, Instructor, Coach, Counselor, Doctor and Nurse Walk-in-interview on 23 February 2019 KV, Arjangarh, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT, DEO and Other Posts Walk-in-interview on 23 February 2019 KV, AFS, Bawana, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 23, 25 and 26 February 2019 KV, Sector – 8, Dwarka, Delhi Teachers, Counselor, Nurse and Doctor Post Walk-in-Interview on 28 February 2019. KV, AGCR Colony, Karkadooma, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT, Instructor and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview from 25 and 28 February 2019 KV, Vikaspuri, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts walk-in-interview on 23 February 2019 KV, Paschim Vihar Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 25 and 26 February 2019 KV, Rohini, Sector 3 and Rohini Sector 8, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 21, 23 and 25 February 2019 KV, No 1 Vasco-da-Gama, Goa PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor, Sports Coach, Dance Coach, Yoga Teacher, Counsellor, Doctor and Nurse 23 February 2019 KV, Subthau, Solan, HP PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 26 February 2019 KV, No 2 Chandimandir Cantt, Panchkula PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February2019 KV, Calicut, Kerala PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February2019 KV, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 01 and 04 March 2019 KV, Andrews Ganj, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT, Instructor and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 26 February 2019 KV, AAI, Rangpuri, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 27 and 28 February 2019 KV, NFC, Vigyan Vihar, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February 2019 KV, No. 2, EME, Baroda, Gujarat PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 27 and 28 February 2019 KV, Churu, Rajasthan PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts 26 Fbruary 2019 KV, Garden Reach,SE Railway, Kolkata, WB PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 20 February 2019 KV, Sector – 24, NOIDA PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 28 February 2019 KV, Gole Market, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 28 February 2019 KV, NTPC Gautam Budh Nagar PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 23 and 25 February 2019 KV Pitampura Delhi,KV Shalimar Bagh Delhi, KV Sainik Vihar Delhi, KV Keshav Puram Delhi, KV Delhi Cantt No. 3 Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts walk-in-interview on 26 February 2019 KV, Kanpur PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts walk-in-interview on 28 February 2019 KV, Gangtok PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February 2019. KV, Assam PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview 27 and 28 February 2019. KV, Narela PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview from 22 to 25 February 2019 KV, Kalimpong WB PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February 2019 KV, Sector – 31, Chandigarh PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-interview on 28 February and 01 March 2019 KV, No. 4, Bathinda Cantt PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts 24 February 2019 KV, NMR, JNU Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 16 March 2019 KV, No. 2, Army Area, Pathankot, Punjab PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-interview on 20 and 21 February 2019 KV, Berhampore, WB PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 20 February 2019 KV, No 1 / 2, AFS, Hindan, Ghaziabad, UP PGT, TGT, PRT and Other Posts 28 February 2019 KV, NTPC Badarpur PGT, TGT, PRT and Non-teaching 23 February 2019 KV,No.1, Hemabika Nagar, Palakkad, Kerala PRT, TGT, PGT, Nurse Walk-in-Interview on 13 and 14 February 2019. KV, No. 2, Kasaragod, Kerala PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor, Yoga Instructor, Sport instructor Walk-in-Interview on 15 and 16 February 2019. KV, Kollam, Kerala PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor Walk-in-Interview on 12 February 2019. KV, Chenneerkara, Kerala PRT, PGT, TGT, Vocational Instructor, Yoga Instructor, Art Instructor, Computer Instructor Walk-in-Interview on 12 and 13 February 2019. KV, Thrissur, Puranattukarais, Kerala PRT, TGT, PGT Walk-in-Interview on 12 February 2019. KV, Nuapad, Odisha PRT, TGT, Yoga Instructor, Career Counsellor, Nurse, Odia Teacher, Computer Instructor Walk-in-Interview on 17 February 2019. KV Kottayam, Kerala PRT, TGT, PGT and Instructor walk-in-interview on 12 and 13 February 2019 KV, CRPF, Durgapur, WB PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor, Vocational Coach – Games & Sports, Dance, Counselor, Doctor, Nurse walk-in-interview on 21 and 22 February 2019 KV, IIMC Joka, Kolkata, WB PRT, TGT, PGT 18 February 2019 KV, BSF Krishnanagar, WB PRT, TGT, Coaches (Dance/ Music/ Games &Yoga Teacher) / Educational Counsellor (as per requirement) Computer Instructor walk-in-interview on 20 February 2019. KV No. 1 Kanchrapara, KV No. 2 Kanchrapara, KV Kankinara, KV Bandel and K.V. TarakeshwaR PRT, PGT , TGT, Computer instructor/ Dance coach/ Sports Coach/ Yoga Teacher/Counsellor/Doctor/ Nurse 18 February 2019 KV Mullanpur, Chandigarh, Punjab PRT, TGT and PGT 16 February 2019 KV, Reckong Peo, HP PRT, TGT and PGT / Counselor / Yoga Teacher / Spoken English Teacher / Music Teacher walk-in-interview on 25 February 2019. KV, Golconda, Hyderabad PRT, TGT, PGT /Dance Teacher/ Coach/Computer Operator/Games & Sports Coach/Nurse/Counselor/PRT Music/Data Entry Operator/German Teacher 16 February 2019 KV, Palampur, HP PRT, TGT, PGT/Computer Instructor/German Language Teacher/Coaches/Experts – Drawing /Art & Craft, Music (Instrumental & Dance) Games & Sports, Yoga and Work Experience Teacher walk-in-interview on 26 and 27 February 2019. KV, Air Force Station, Barnala, Punjab PRT, TGT and PGT / PRTs/Sports Coach/Yoga Instructor/Music Teacher/Counsellor/Art & Craft Teacher walk-in-interview on 14,15 and 16 February 2019. KV, Military Station, Dappar, Punjab PRT, TGT, PGT ,Computer Instructor /Sports Coach /Counselor /Nurse/Yoga Teacher /Music Teacher /Art & Craft Teacher walk-in-interview on 26 February 2019. KV, Kapurthala Cantt, Punjab PRT, TGT, PGT, Sports Coaches/ Music Teacher/ Punjabi Teacher/ Art and Craft instructor/Yoga Teacher/ Counsellor/ Nurse/ Doctor/DEO walk-in-interview on 21 and 22 February 2019. KV, Jalandhar Cantt, Punjab PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor/Sports Coach/Nurse/Yoga Teacher/Music Teacher/Art & Craft Teacher, German teacher, Aya 12 February 2019. KV, Adampur. Jalandar, Punjab PRT, PGT, TGT 17 February 2019. KV, , Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, HP PRT, TGT, Computer Operator, Sports Coach Walk-in-Interview on 16 February 2019. KV, Dalhousie, Banikhet, HP PRT, PGT, TGT 20 February 2019. KV, Kochi, Kerala PRT, PGT, TGT Walk-in-Interview from 12 to 16 February 2019. KV, Shikar, Gurdaspur, Rajasthan PRT, PGT, TGT, Computer Instructor, Sports coaches, Activity(Art & Craft) Coach, Music & Dance Coach, Yoga Teacher, Counsellor, Nurse 10 February 2019.

–



Kendriya Vidyalaya Eligibility Criteria & Salary for Contractual Teacher (PGT, TGT & PRT) & Other Posts

S.No Post Essential Qualification Pay 1 PGTs (Maths, Post Graduate in concerned subject with at Rs.32500/- Physics, least 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed from a p.m. Chemistry, recognized university. consolidated Biology, English, Hindi, 2 PGT (Computer At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the Rs.32500/- Science) following: p.m. B.E(CS/IT)/B.Tech(CS/IT)/M.Sc(CS)/MCA or consolidated equivalent from a recognized university. B.E. or B.Tech (any stream) and PGDCA from a recognized university. B.Sc.(CS)/BCA or equivalent and Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized university. Post Graduate Degree in any subject and PGDCA from a recognized university. Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized university and “B” Level from DOEACC. Graduation from a recognized university and “C” Level from DOEACC. 3 TGTs (Hindi, Graduation with at least 50% marks in the Rs.31250/- English, Sanskrit) concerned subject & in aggregate and B.Ed p.m. from a recognized university. CTET-Part-II consolidated qualification is mandatory. 4 TGT (Maths) Graduation in Maths with any two subjects out Rs.31250/- of Physics, Chemistry, Electronics and p.m. Computer Science with at least 50 % marks in consolidated the concerned subjects & in aggregate and B.Ed from a recognized university. CTET-Part- II qualification is mandatory. 5 TGT(Social Graduation in any two subjects, History, Rs.31250/- Science) Geography, Economics and Political Science, p.m. out of which one must be either History or consolidated Geography with at least 50% in aggregate & in concerned subjects and B.Ed from a recognized university. CTET-Part-II qualification is mandatory. 6 Primary Teachers Intermediate with at least 50% marks and Rs.26250/- (PRT’s) D.Ed./B.Ed./B.El.Ed./J.B.T./E.T.T./B.T.C./D. p.m. T.C. or equivalent from a recognized consolidated university. CTET-Part-I qualification is mandatory. 7 Computer B.E(CS/IT)/B.Tech(CS/IT)/M.Sc(CS)/B.Sc.(CS) Rs.31250/- Instructor /MCA/BCA or equivalent from a recognized p.m. university. consolidated Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any Science for teaching VI subject/Mathematics with PGDCA from a onwards and recognized university. Rs.26250/- Post Graduate Degree in any subject with p.m. PGDCA from a recognized university/”O” Level consolidated from DOEACC for teaching III

Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a to V. recognized university with minimum “A” Level from DOEACC 8 Sports coaches – Diploma from NIS/B.P.Ed/ M.P.Ed. from a Rs.26250/- (Athletics, recognized university and authenticate p.m. Taekwondo, certificate in specialized field. consolidated Volleyball, Basketball) 9 Activity(Art & Diploma in Art & Craft/ B.F.A. (Painting skill is Rs.26250/- Craft) Coach must) from a recognized university. p.m. consolidated 10 Music & Dance Bachelor’s Degree in Music & Dance or Rs.26250/- Coach equivalent from a recognized University. p.m. consolidated 11 Yoga Teacher Graduation & minimum 1 year Diploma in Rs.26250/- yoga from a recognized university. p.m. consolidated 12 Counsellor BA/BSc(Psychology) from a recognized Rs.31250/- university and Diploma in Guidance and p.m. Counselling consolidated 13 Nurse Three Years Diploma/Degree in Nursing with Rs.750/- per valid registration. day BLS(Basic Life Support) course at least once in two years.

Last Date of submitting the Application would be on 20 February 201PRT – CTET or HPTET

TGT – Eng, Hindi, Science, S.Sc. Sanskrit (Maths only Non-Medical), PHE

PGT – Eng, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, Computer Sci.

Eligibility Criteria for PRT, PGT and TGT Posts

TGT -Graduate with at least 50% marks in concerned subjects and (in aggregate) and B.ED. Preference will be given to CTET qualified candidates.

PRT –12th with 50% marks and ETT/D.EI.Ed./JBT/D.Ed.

PGT -Post Graduate on a concerned subject with at least 50% marks and B.ED.

For Applying for the job candidates should follow the above instructions:

The application form should download it from the official website and send Online filled Scanned Application form Email- kvdrecruit2019@gmail.com on or before 20 February 2019 and set of self-attested copies of all should be submitted at the time of interview.

