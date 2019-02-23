Kendriya Vidyalaya Contractual Teacher Vacciencies 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya has circulated their applications for the post of PRT, PGT, and TGT and other posts for a contractual period of time. Eligible /interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before the last date.

Place/State division wise accordingly, Date been decided:

Zone/State

Vacancy Details

Last Date / Interview Date
KV, INA Colony, Delhi

PRT, TGT, PGT, Instructor, Coach, Counselor, Doctor and Nurse

 Walk-in-interview on 23 February 2019
KV, Arjangarh, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT, DEO and Other Posts Walk-in-interview on 23 February 2019
KV, AFS, Bawana, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 23, 25 and 26 February 2019
KV, Sector – 8, Dwarka, Delhi Teachers, Counselor, Nurse and Doctor Post Walk-in-Interview on 28 February 2019.

KV, AGCR Colony, Karkadooma, Delhi

PRT, TGT, PGT, Instructor and Other Posts

 

 Walk-in-Interview from 25 and 28 February 2019
KV, Vikaspuri, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts walk-in-interview on 23 February 2019

KV, Paschim Vihar Delhi

 PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 25 and 26 February 2019

KV, Rohini, Sector 3 and Rohini Sector 8, Delhi

 PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 21, 23 and 25 February 2019

KV, No 1 Vasco-da-Gama, Goa

PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor, Sports Coach, Dance Coach, Yoga Teacher, Counsellor, Doctor and Nurse

 23 February 2019
KV, Subthau, Solan, HP PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 26 February 2019
KV, No 2 Chandimandir Cantt, Panchkula PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February2019
KV, Calicut, Kerala PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February2019
KV, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 01 and 04 March 2019
KV, Andrews Ganj, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT, Instructor and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 26 February 2019
KV, AAI, Rangpuri, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 27 and 28 February 2019
KV, NFC, Vigyan Vihar, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February 2019
KV, No. 2, EME, Baroda, Gujarat PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 27 and 28 February 2019
KV, Churu, Rajasthan PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts 26 Fbruary 2019
KV, Garden Reach,SE Railway, Kolkata, WB PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 20 February 2019
KV, Sector – 24, NOIDA PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 28 February 2019
KV, Gole Market, Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Walk-in-Interview on 28 February 2019

KV, NTPC Gautam Budh Nagar

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-Interview on 23 and 25 February 2019

KV Pitampura Delhi,KV Shalimar Bagh Delhi, KV Sainik Vihar Delhi, KV Keshav Puram Delhi, KV Delhi Cantt No. 3 Delhi

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

walk-in-interview on 26 February 2019

KV, Kanpur

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

walk-in-interview on 28 February 2019

KV, Gangtok

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February 2019.

KV, Assam

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-Interview 27 and 28 February 2019.

KV, Narela

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-Interview from 22 to 25 February 2019

KV, Kalimpong WB

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February 2019

 

KV, Sector – 31, Chandigarh

 

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-interview on 28 February and 01 March 2019

KV, No. 4, Bathinda Cantt

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

24 February 2019

KV, NMR, JNU Delhi

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-Interview on 16 March 2019

KV, No. 2, Army Area, Pathankot, Punjab

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-interview on 20 and 21 February 2019

KV, Berhampore, WB

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

 Walk-in-Interview on 20 February 2019

KV, No 1 / 2, AFS, Hindan, Ghaziabad, UP

 

PGT, TGT, PRT and Other Posts

 

 

 

 28 February 2019

KV, NTPC Badarpur

PGT, TGT, PRT and Non-teaching

 23 February 2019

KV,No.1, Hemabika Nagar, Palakkad, Kerala

PRT, TGT, PGT, Nurse

 Walk-in-Interview on 13 and  14 February 2019.

KV, No. 2, Kasaragod, Kerala

PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer  Instructor, Yoga Instructor, Sport instructor

 Walk-in-Interview on 15 and 16 February 2019.

KV, Kollam, Kerala

PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor

 Walk-in-Interview on 12 February 2019.

KV, Chenneerkara, Kerala

PRT, PGT, TGT, Vocational Instructor, Yoga Instructor, Art Instructor, Computer Instructor

 Walk-in-Interview on 12 and 13 February 2019.

 

KV, Thrissur, Puranattukarais, Kerala

 

 

PRT, TGT, PGT

 

 

 Walk-in-Interview on 12 February 2019.

 

KV, Nuapad, Odisha

PRT, TGT, Yoga Instructor, Career Counsellor, Nurse, Odia Teacher, Computer Instructor

 Walk-in-Interview on 17 February 2019.

KV Kottayam, Kerala

PRT, TGT, PGT and Instructor

walk-in-interview on 12 and 13 February 2019

KV, CRPF, Durgapur, WB

PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor, Vocational Coach  – Games & Sports, Dance, Counselor, Doctor, Nurse

walk-in-interview on 21 and 22 February 2019

KV, IIMC Joka, Kolkata, WB

PRT, TGT, PGT

18 February 2019

 

KV, BSF Krishnanagar, WB

 

 

PRT, TGT,  Coaches (Dance/ Music/ Games &Yoga Teacher) / Educational Counsellor (as per requirement) Computer Instructor

 

 

walk-in-interview on 20 February 2019.

 

KV No. 1 Kanchrapara, KV No. 2 Kanchrapara, KV Kankinara, KV Bandel and K.V. TarakeshwaR

PRT, PGT , TGT, Computer instructor/ Dance coach/ Sports Coach/ Yoga Teacher/Counsellor/Doctor/ Nurse

18 February 2019

KV Mullanpur, Chandigarh, Punjab

PRT, TGT and PGT

16 February 2019

KV, Reckong Peo, HP

PRT, TGT and PGT / Counselor / Yoga Teacher / Spoken English Teacher / Music Teacher

walk-in-interview on 25 February 2019.

KV, Golconda, Hyderabad

PRT, TGT, PGT /Dance Teacher/ Coach/Computer Operator/Games & Sports Coach/Nurse/Counselor/PRT Music/Data Entry Operator/German Teacher

16 February 2019

KV, Palampur, HP

PRT, TGT, PGT/Computer Instructor/German Language Teacher/Coaches/Experts – Drawing /Art & Craft, Music (Instrumental & Dance) Games & Sports, Yoga and Work Experience Teacher

walk-in-interview on 26 and 27 February 2019.

KV, Air Force Station, Barnala, Punjab

PRT, TGT and PGT / PRTs/Sports Coach/Yoga Instructor/Music Teacher/Counsellor/Art & Craft Teacher

walk-in-interview on 14,15 and 16 February 2019.

KV, Military Station, Dappar, Punjab

PRT, TGT, PGT ,Computer Instructor /Sports Coach /Counselor /Nurse/Yoga Teacher /Music Teacher /Art & Craft Teacher

walk-in-interview on 26 February 2019.

 

KV, Kapurthala Cantt, Punjab

 

 

PRT, TGT, PGT, Sports Coaches/ Music Teacher/ Punjabi Teacher/ Art and Craft instructor/Yoga Teacher/ Counsellor/ Nurse/ Doctor/DEO

 

 

walk-in-interview on 21 and 22 February 2019.

 

KV, Jalandhar Cantt, Punjab

PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor/Sports Coach/Nurse/Yoga Teacher/Music Teacher/Art & Craft Teacher, German teacher, Aya

12 February 2019.

KV, Adampur. Jalandar, Punjab

PRT, PGT, TGT

17 February 2019.

KV, , Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, HP

PRT, TGT, Computer Operator, Sports Coach

Walk-in-Interview on 16 February 2019.

KV, Dalhousie, Banikhet, HP

PRT, PGT, TGT

20 February 2019.

KV, Kochi, Kerala

PRT, PGT, TGT

Walk-in-Interview from 12 to 16 February 2019.

KV, Shikar, Gurdaspur, Rajasthan

PRT, PGT, TGT, Computer Instructor, Sports coaches, Activity(Art & Craft) Coach, Music & Dance Coach, Yoga Teacher, Counsellor, Nurse

10 February 2019.


Kendriya Vidyalaya Eligibility Criteria & Salary for Contractual Teacher (PGT, TGT & PRT) & Other Posts

S.No

Post

Essential Qualification

Pay

1

PGTs (Maths,

Post Graduate in concerned subject with at

Rs.32500/-

 

Physics,

least 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed from a

p.m.

 

Chemistry,

recognized university.

consolidated

 

Biology,

 

 

 

English,

 

 

 

Hindi,

 

 

2

PGT (Computer

At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the

Rs.32500/-

 

Science)

following:

p.m.

 

 

B.E(CS/IT)/B.Tech(CS/IT)/M.Sc(CS)/MCA or

consolidated

 

 

equivalent from a recognized university.

 

 

 

B.E. or B.Tech (any stream) and PGDCA from a

 

 

 

recognized university.

 

 

 

B.Sc.(CS)/BCA or equivalent and Post

 

 

 

Graduate Degree in any subject from a

 

 

 

recognized university.

 

 

 

Post Graduate Degree in any subject and

 

 

 

PGDCA from a recognized university.

 

 

 

Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a

 

 

 

recognized university and “B” Level from

 

 

 

DOEACC.

 

 

 

Graduation from a recognized university and

 

 

 

“C” Level from DOEACC.

 

3

TGTs (Hindi,

Graduation with at least 50% marks in the

Rs.31250/-

 

English, Sanskrit)

concerned subject & in aggregate and B.Ed

p.m.

 

 

from a recognized university. CTET-Part-II

consolidated

 

 

qualification is mandatory.

 

4

TGT (Maths)

Graduation in Maths with any two subjects out

Rs.31250/-

 

 

of Physics, Chemistry, Electronics and

p.m.

 

 

Computer Science with at least 50 % marks in

consolidated

 

 

the concerned subjects & in aggregate and

 

 

 

B.Ed from a recognized university. CTET-Part-

 

 

 

II qualification is mandatory.

 

5

TGT(Social

Graduation in any two subjects, History,

Rs.31250/-

 

Science)

Geography, Economics and Political Science,

p.m.

 

 

out of which one must be either History or

consolidated

 

 

Geography with at least 50% in aggregate & in

 

 

 

concerned subjects and B.Ed from a recognized

 

 

 

university. CTET-Part-II qualification is

 

 

 

mandatory.

 

6

Primary Teachers

Intermediate with at least 50% marks and

Rs.26250/-

 

(PRT’s)

D.Ed./B.Ed./B.El.Ed./J.B.T./E.T.T./B.T.C./D.

p.m.

 

 

T.C. or equivalent from a recognized

consolidated

 

 

university. CTET-Part-I qualification is

 

 

 

mandatory.

 

 

 

 

 

7

Computer

B.E(CS/IT)/B.Tech(CS/IT)/M.Sc(CS)/B.Sc.(CS)

Rs.31250/-

 

Instructor

/MCA/BCA or equivalent from a recognized

p.m.

 

 

university.

consolidated

 

 

Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any Science

for teaching VI

 

 

subject/Mathematics with PGDCA from a

onwards and

 

 

recognized university.

Rs.26250/-

 

 

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with

p.m.

 

 

PGDCA from a recognized university/”O” Level

consolidated

 

 

from DOEACC

for teaching III

 

 

Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a

to V.

 

 

recognized university with minimum “A” Level

 

 

 

from DOEACC

 

8

Sports coaches –

Diploma from NIS/B.P.Ed/ M.P.Ed. from a

Rs.26250/-

 

(Athletics,

recognized university and authenticate

p.m.

 

Taekwondo,

certificate in specialized field.

consolidated

 

Volleyball,

 

 

 

Basketball)

 

 

9

Activity(Art &

Diploma in Art & Craft/ B.F.A. (Painting skill is

Rs.26250/-

 

Craft) Coach

must) from a recognized university.

p.m.

 

 

 

consolidated

10

Music & Dance

Bachelor’s Degree in  Music & Dance or

Rs.26250/-

 

Coach

equivalent from a recognized University.

p.m.

 

 

 

consolidated

11

Yoga Teacher

Graduation & minimum 1 year Diploma in

Rs.26250/-

 

 

yoga from a recognized university.

p.m.

 

 

 

consolidated

12

Counsellor

BA/BSc(Psychology) from a recognized

Rs.31250/-

 

 

university and Diploma in Guidance and

p.m.

 

 

Counselling

consolidated

13

Nurse

Three Years Diploma/Degree in Nursing with

Rs.750/- per

 

 

valid registration.

day

 

 

BLS(Basic Life Support) course at least once in

 

 

 

two years.

 

Last Date of submitting the Application would be on 20 February 201PRT – CTET or HPTET
TGT – Eng, Hindi, Science, S.Sc. Sanskrit (Maths only Non-Medical), PHE
PGT – Eng, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, Computer Sci.
Eligibility Criteria for PRT, PGT and TGT Posts
TGT -Graduate with at least 50% marks in concerned subjects and (in aggregate) and B.ED. Preference will be given to CTET qualified candidates.
PRT –12th with 50% marks and ETT/D.EI.Ed./JBT/D.Ed.
PGT -Post Graduate on a concerned subject with at least 50% marks and B.ED.

For Applying for the job candidates should follow the above instructions:
The application form should download it from the official website and send Online filled Scanned Application form Email- kvdrecruit2019@gmail.com on or before 20 February 2019 and set of self-attested copies of all should be submitted at the time of interview.

