Kendriya Vidyalaya Contractual Teacher Vacciencies 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya has circulated their applications for the post of PRT, PGT, and TGT and other posts for a contractual period of time. Eligible /interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before the last date.
Place/State division wise accordingly, Date been decided:
|
Zone/State
|
Vacancy Details
|
Last Date / Interview Date
|KV, INA Colony, Delhi
|
PRT, TGT, PGT, Instructor, Coach, Counselor, Doctor and Nurse
|Walk-in-interview on 23 February 2019
|KV, Arjangarh, Delhi
|PRT, TGT, PGT, DEO and Other Posts
|Walk-in-interview on 23 February 2019
|KV, AFS, Bawana, Delhi
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 23, 25 and 26 February 2019
|KV, Sector – 8, Dwarka, Delhi
|Teachers, Counselor, Nurse and Doctor Post
|Walk-in-Interview on 28 February 2019.
|
KV, AGCR Colony, Karkadooma, Delhi
|
PRT, TGT, PGT, Instructor and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview from 25 and 28 February 2019
|KV, Vikaspuri, Delhi
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|walk-in-interview on 23 February 2019
|
KV, Paschim Vihar Delhi
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 25 and 26 February 2019
|
KV, Rohini, Sector 3 and Rohini Sector 8, Delhi
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 21, 23 and 25 February 2019
|
KV, No 1 Vasco-da-Gama, Goa
|
PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor, Sports Coach, Dance Coach, Yoga Teacher, Counsellor, Doctor and Nurse
|23 February 2019
|KV, Subthau, Solan, HP
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 26 February 2019
|KV, No 2 Chandimandir Cantt, Panchkula
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February2019
|KV, Calicut, Kerala
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February2019
|KV, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 01 and 04 March 2019
|KV, Andrews Ganj, Delhi
|PRT, TGT, PGT, Instructor and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 26 February 2019
|KV, AAI, Rangpuri, Delhi
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 27 and 28 February 2019
|KV, NFC, Vigyan Vihar, Delhi
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February 2019
|KV, No. 2, EME, Baroda, Gujarat
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 27 and 28 February 2019
|KV, Churu, Rajasthan
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|26 Fbruary 2019
|KV, Garden Reach,SE Railway, Kolkata, WB
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 20 February 2019
|KV, Sector – 24, NOIDA
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 28 February 2019
|KV, Gole Market, Delhi
|PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|Walk-in-Interview on 28 February 2019
|
KV, NTPC Gautam Budh Nagar
|
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|
Walk-in-Interview on 23 and 25 February 2019
|
KV Pitampura Delhi,KV Shalimar Bagh Delhi, KV Sainik Vihar Delhi, KV Keshav Puram Delhi, KV Delhi Cantt No. 3 Delhi
|
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|
walk-in-interview on 26 February 2019
|
KV, Kanpur
|
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|
walk-in-interview on 28 February 2019
|
KV, Gangtok
|
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|
Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February 2019.
|
KV, Assam
|
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|
Walk-in-Interview 27 and 28 February 2019.
|
KV, Narela
|
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|
Walk-in-Interview from 22 to 25 February 2019
|
KV, Kalimpong WB
|
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|
Walk-in-Interview on 26 and 27 February 2019
|
KV, Sector – 31, Chandigarh
|
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|
Walk-in-interview on 28 February and 01 March 2019
|
KV, No. 4, Bathinda Cantt
|
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|
24 February 2019
|
KV, NMR, JNU Delhi
|
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|
Walk-in-Interview on 16 March 2019
|
KV, No. 2, Army Area, Pathankot, Punjab
|
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|
Walk-in-interview on 20 and 21 February 2019
|
KV, Berhampore, WB
|
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
|
Walk-in-Interview on 20 February 2019
|
KV, No 1 / 2, AFS, Hindan, Ghaziabad, UP
|
PGT, TGT, PRT and Other Posts
|
28 February 2019
|
KV, NTPC Badarpur
|
PGT, TGT, PRT and Non-teaching
|
23 February 2019
|
KV,No.1, Hemabika Nagar, Palakkad, Kerala
|
PRT, TGT, PGT, Nurse
|
Walk-in-Interview on 13 and 14 February 2019.
|
KV, No. 2, Kasaragod, Kerala
|
PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor, Yoga Instructor, Sport instructor
|
Walk-in-Interview on 15 and 16 February 2019.
|
KV, Kollam, Kerala
|
PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor
|
Walk-in-Interview on 12 February 2019.
|
KV, Chenneerkara, Kerala
|
PRT, PGT, TGT, Vocational Instructor, Yoga Instructor, Art Instructor, Computer Instructor
|
Walk-in-Interview on 12 and 13 February 2019.
|
KV, Thrissur, Puranattukarais, Kerala
|
PRT, TGT, PGT
|
Walk-in-Interview on 12 February 2019.
|
KV, Nuapad, Odisha
|
PRT, TGT, Yoga Instructor, Career Counsellor, Nurse, Odia Teacher, Computer Instructor
|
Walk-in-Interview on 17 February 2019.
|
KV Kottayam, Kerala
|
PRT, TGT, PGT and Instructor
|
walk-in-interview on 12 and 13 February 2019
|
KV, CRPF, Durgapur, WB
|
PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor, Vocational Coach – Games & Sports, Dance, Counselor, Doctor, Nurse
|
walk-in-interview on 21 and 22 February 2019
|
KV, IIMC Joka, Kolkata, WB
|
PRT, TGT, PGT
|
18 February 2019
|
KV, BSF Krishnanagar, WB
|
PRT, TGT, Coaches (Dance/ Music/ Games &Yoga Teacher) / Educational Counsellor (as per requirement) Computer Instructor
|
walk-in-interview on 20 February 2019.
|
KV No. 1 Kanchrapara, KV No. 2 Kanchrapara, KV Kankinara, KV Bandel and K.V. TarakeshwaR
|
PRT, PGT , TGT, Computer instructor/ Dance coach/ Sports Coach/ Yoga Teacher/Counsellor/Doctor/ Nurse
|
18 February 2019
|
KV Mullanpur, Chandigarh, Punjab
|
PRT, TGT and PGT
|
16 February 2019
|
KV, Reckong Peo, HP
|
PRT, TGT and PGT / Counselor / Yoga Teacher / Spoken English Teacher / Music Teacher
|
walk-in-interview on 25 February 2019.
|
KV, Golconda, Hyderabad
|
PRT, TGT, PGT /Dance Teacher/ Coach/Computer Operator/Games & Sports Coach/Nurse/Counselor/PRT Music/Data Entry Operator/German Teacher
|
16 February 2019
|
KV, Palampur, HP
|
PRT, TGT, PGT/Computer Instructor/German Language Teacher/Coaches/Experts – Drawing /Art & Craft, Music (Instrumental & Dance) Games & Sports, Yoga and Work Experience Teacher
|
walk-in-interview on 26 and 27 February 2019.
|
KV, Air Force Station, Barnala, Punjab
|
PRT, TGT and PGT / PRTs/Sports Coach/Yoga Instructor/Music Teacher/Counsellor/Art & Craft Teacher
|
walk-in-interview on 14,15 and 16 February 2019.
|
KV, Military Station, Dappar, Punjab
|
PRT, TGT, PGT ,Computer Instructor /Sports Coach /Counselor /Nurse/Yoga Teacher /Music Teacher /Art & Craft Teacher
|
walk-in-interview on 26 February 2019.
|
KV, Kapurthala Cantt, Punjab
|
PRT, TGT, PGT, Sports Coaches/ Music Teacher/ Punjabi Teacher/ Art and Craft instructor/Yoga Teacher/ Counsellor/ Nurse/ Doctor/DEO
|
walk-in-interview on 21 and 22 February 2019.
|
KV, Jalandhar Cantt, Punjab
|
PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor/Sports Coach/Nurse/Yoga Teacher/Music Teacher/Art & Craft Teacher, German teacher, Aya
|
12 February 2019.
|
KV, Adampur. Jalandar, Punjab
|
PRT, PGT, TGT
|
17 February 2019.
|
KV, , Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, HP
|
PRT, TGT, Computer Operator, Sports Coach
|
Walk-in-Interview on 16 February 2019.
|
KV, Dalhousie, Banikhet, HP
|
PRT, PGT, TGT
|
20 February 2019.
|
KV, Kochi, Kerala
|
PRT, PGT, TGT
|
Walk-in-Interview from 12 to 16 February 2019.
|
KV, Shikar, Gurdaspur, Rajasthan
|
PRT, PGT, TGT, Computer Instructor, Sports coaches, Activity(Art & Craft) Coach, Music & Dance Coach, Yoga Teacher, Counsellor, Nurse
|
10 February 2019.
–
Kendriya Vidyalaya Eligibility Criteria & Salary for Contractual Teacher (PGT, TGT & PRT) & Other Posts
|
S.No
|
Post
|
Essential Qualification
|
Pay
|
1
|
PGTs (Maths,
|
Post Graduate in concerned subject with at
|
Rs.32500/-
|
|
Physics,
|
least 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed from a
|
p.m.
|
|
Chemistry,
|
recognized university.
|
consolidated
|
|
Biology,
|
|
|
|
English,
|
|
|
|
Hindi,
|
|
|
2
|
PGT (Computer
|
At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the
|
Rs.32500/-
|
|
Science)
|
following:
|
p.m.
|
|
|
B.E(CS/IT)/B.Tech(CS/IT)/M.Sc(CS)/MCA or
|
consolidated
|
|
|
equivalent from a recognized university.
|
|
|
|
B.E. or B.Tech (any stream) and PGDCA from a
|
|
|
|
recognized university.
|
|
|
|
B.Sc.(CS)/BCA or equivalent and Post
|
|
|
|
Graduate Degree in any subject from a
|
|
|
|
recognized university.
|
|
|
|
Post Graduate Degree in any subject and
|
|
|
|
PGDCA from a recognized university.
|
|
|
|
Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a
|
|
|
|
recognized university and “B” Level from
|
|
|
|
DOEACC.
|
|
|
|
Graduation from a recognized university and
|
|
|
|
“C” Level from DOEACC.
|
|
3
|
TGTs (Hindi,
|
Graduation with at least 50% marks in the
|
Rs.31250/-
|
|
English, Sanskrit)
|
concerned subject & in aggregate and B.Ed
|
p.m.
|
|
|
from a recognized university. CTET-Part-II
|
consolidated
|
|
|
qualification is mandatory.
|
|
4
|
TGT (Maths)
|
Graduation in Maths with any two subjects out
|
Rs.31250/-
|
|
|
of Physics, Chemistry, Electronics and
|
p.m.
|
|
|
Computer Science with at least 50 % marks in
|
consolidated
|
|
|
the concerned subjects & in aggregate and
|
|
|
|
B.Ed from a recognized university. CTET-Part-
|
|
|
|
II qualification is mandatory.
|
|
5
|
TGT(Social
|
Graduation in any two subjects, History,
|
Rs.31250/-
|
|
Science)
|
Geography, Economics and Political Science,
|
p.m.
|
|
|
out of which one must be either History or
|
consolidated
|
|
|
Geography with at least 50% in aggregate & in
|
|
|
|
concerned subjects and B.Ed from a recognized
|
|
|
|
university. CTET-Part-II qualification is
|
|
|
|
mandatory.
|
|
6
|
Primary Teachers
|
Intermediate with at least 50% marks and
|
Rs.26250/-
|
|
(PRT’s)
|
D.Ed./B.Ed./B.El.Ed./J.B.T./E.T.T./B.T.C./D.
|
p.m.
|
|
|
T.C. or equivalent from a recognized
|
consolidated
|
|
|
university. CTET-Part-I qualification is
|
|
|
|
mandatory.
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Computer
|
B.E(CS/IT)/B.Tech(CS/IT)/M.Sc(CS)/B.Sc.(CS)
|
Rs.31250/-
|
|
Instructor
|
/MCA/BCA or equivalent from a recognized
|
p.m.
|
|
|
university.
|
consolidated
|
|
|
Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any Science
|
for teaching VI
|
|
|
subject/Mathematics with PGDCA from a
|
onwards and
|
|
|
recognized university.
|
Rs.26250/-
|
|
|
Post Graduate Degree in any subject with
|
p.m.
|
|
|
PGDCA from a recognized university/”O” Level
|
consolidated
|
|
|
from DOEACC
|
for teaching III
|
|
|
Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a
|
to V.
|
|
|
recognized university with minimum “A” Level
|
|
|
|
from DOEACC
|
|
8
|
Sports coaches –
|
Diploma from NIS/B.P.Ed/ M.P.Ed. from a
|
Rs.26250/-
|
|
(Athletics,
|
recognized university and authenticate
|
p.m.
|
|
Taekwondo,
|
certificate in specialized field.
|
consolidated
|
|
Volleyball,
|
|
|
|
Basketball)
|
|
|
9
|
Activity(Art &
|
Diploma in Art & Craft/ B.F.A. (Painting skill is
|
Rs.26250/-
|
|
Craft) Coach
|
must) from a recognized university.
|
p.m.
|
|
|
|
consolidated
|
10
|
Music & Dance
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Music & Dance or
|
Rs.26250/-
|
|
Coach
|
equivalent from a recognized University.
|
p.m.
|
|
|
|
consolidated
|
11
|
Yoga Teacher
|
Graduation & minimum 1 year Diploma in
|
Rs.26250/-
|
|
|
yoga from a recognized university.
|
p.m.
|
|
|
|
consolidated
|
12
|
Counsellor
|
BA/BSc(Psychology) from a recognized
|
Rs.31250/-
|
|
|
university and Diploma in Guidance and
|
p.m.
|
|
|
Counselling
|
consolidated
|
13
|
Nurse
|
Three Years Diploma/Degree in Nursing with
|
Rs.750/- per
|
|
|
valid registration.
|
day
|
|
|
BLS(Basic Life Support) course at least once in
|
|
|
|
two years.
|
Last Date of submitting the Application would be on 20 February 201PRT – CTET or HPTET
TGT – Eng, Hindi, Science, S.Sc. Sanskrit (Maths only Non-Medical), PHE
PGT – Eng, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, Computer Sci.
Eligibility Criteria for PRT, PGT and TGT Posts
TGT -Graduate with at least 50% marks in concerned subjects and (in aggregate) and B.ED. Preference will be given to CTET qualified candidates.
PRT –12th with 50% marks and ETT/D.EI.Ed./JBT/D.Ed.
PGT -Post Graduate on a concerned subject with at least 50% marks and B.ED.
For Applying for the job candidates should follow the above instructions:
The application form should download it from the official website and send Online filled Scanned Application form Email- kvdrecruit2019@gmail.com on or before 20 February 2019 and set of self-attested copies of all should be submitted at the time of interview.
Leave a Reply