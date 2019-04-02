Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) admission 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has begun the online registration process for the Class 2 and above today, April 2, 2019. The application process had commenced from 8 in the morning and it will continue till April 9, 2019, 4 pm. Those who have been planning to register themselves can visit the official website @ kvsangathan.nic.in.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) admission 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has begun the online registration process for the Class 2 and above today, April 2, 2019. The application process is applicable to the 2019-20 batch. The application process had commenced from 8 in the morning and it will continue till April 9, 2019, 4 pm. Those who have been planning to register themselves can visit the official website @ kvsangathan.nic.in. Apart from that, the admission process to take admission in Class 11 will commence after the declaration of Class 10 results.

On April 12, 2019, the first admission list for Class 2 will be announced. The candidates whose names will appear in the merit list will have to complete the admission process within April 20, 2019. The last date for the admission of Class 2 will be April 30, 2019. The admission to Class 1 has already been ended on March 26, 2019. Students are parents are advised to keep a daily check on the official website of KVS for more and related details.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) admission 2019: List of documents prerequisite

1. A self-attested registration form with recent passport size photograph of the student attached to it

2. Original date of birth certificate for verification

3. SC/ ST/ OBC certificates if applicable

4. A transfer certificate (if applicable)

5. Self-attested photocopies of the date of birth, residence proof/service proof, appointment letter/latest pay slip (if applicable), caste certificate in the name of child and disability of certificate (if applicable)

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) admission 2019: Steps to apply

Visit the official website @ kvsonlineadmission.in Register the candidate’s name and other necessary details. On successful registration, a unique code will be generated Use the code to login and fill the online application form After completing the application form, click on ‘submit application’ On successful submission, an application submission code, which is different from the login code, will be given Note the same and the list of documents to be submitted at the time of admission

The applications will be carried out for admission in 1, 137 KVS across the country.

