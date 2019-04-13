KVS Admissions 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the merit list for admissions to Classes 2 to 11 on various KVS websites. All those who are participating in the admission process of KVS may check the notification on the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Admissions 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the merit list for admissions to Classes 2 and above on various KVS websites. All those who are participating in the admission process of KVS are advised to check the list through the respective Kendriya Vidyalayas and also download the latest notification on the official website – kvsangathan.nic.in for further information regarding the KVS Admission 2019.

Moreover, the students and parents must note that the last date for Class 2 to 11 admission has been scheduled for April 20, 2019 and the admission formalities have to be wrapped up by April 30. Meanwhile, the admission notice for Class 11 will be published only after the declaration of the Board result, probably 20 days from the declaration of the results.

How to check the merit list of Classes 2-11 for KVS Admission 2019?

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

Now, on the homepage, look for the link to download the notification related to the Classes 2-11 admissions

On finding, click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download and go through the same

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) – https://kvsangathan.nic.in/

The registration process for Class 2 and above excluding Class 11 had started on April 2, 2019 and it was closed on April 9, 2019 at 4:00 PM. The advertisement for the KVS admissions 2019 had been published in the last week of February. The registration process for the Class 11 will start within 10 days from the declaration of the Board results.

