KVS Recruitment 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan had invited applications for more than 8000 PGT's PRT's and PRT posts recently for which the exam schedule has been released. Candidates can now check the schedule by logging into the official website.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment 2018: The application process for the recruitment of PGT, TGT posts had recently closed on the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and as per latest reports, the complete exam schedule for the KV Recruitment examination has been released by the Sangathan on its official website – kvsangathan.nic.in on yesterday, i.e. on October 8, 2018.

Candidates who had applied for the posts can check the examination schedule or timetable by logging into the website of KVS. As per reports, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is going to recruit for over 8000 teaching and non-teaching vacant positions for which they are conducting this recruitment drive.

Meanwhile, the release of admit cards for the recruitment examination will also be published on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for further important updates regarding the examination.

How to check the KVS Recruitment 2018 PRT, TGT and PRT Exam Schedule online?

Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS – kvsangathan.nic.in Under the ‘Announcement’ tab search for the link that reads, “Schedule of KVS Examination – 2018 for the post of PGTs, TGTs Librarian & PRTs Advt. No.-14. (08-10-2018)” Click on the link Candidates will be directed to a Pdf Download the PDF and take a print out of the same for reference

To read the schedule of the KVS Recruitment examination directly, click on this link: http://kvsangathan.nic.in/GeneralDocuments/ANN(4)-08-10-2018.PDF

