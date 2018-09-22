Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment 2018: The last date for submitting applications for the PGT, TGT posts through the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya is tomorrow. Interested candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can log in to kvsangathan.nic.in and complete the application process by September 23, 2018.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment 2018: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is all set to close the application process for the recruitment of PGT, TGT posts on the official website tomorrow i.e. on September 23, 2018. Interested candidates who are yet to submit their application forms can log in to kvsangathan.nic.in and complete the application process by tomorrow.

Moreover, there are more than 8000 teaching and non-teaching posts vacant under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Candidates can check all the details regarding the vacancies such as eligibility criteria, age relaxation, and other details by logging into the official website of KVS.

Important dates for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) Recruitment 2018:

Starting date of application: August 24

Last date for submission of application: September 23

Name and the Vacant number of posts for KVS Recruitment 2018:

Primary Teacher: 5300

T.G.T: 1900

Principal: 76

P.G.T: 592

Vice Principal: 220

Primary Teacher (Music): 201

Library Head: 50

Candidates check the following steps to apply for 5193 vacant positions at KV Sangathan:

Log on to the website of KV Sangathan – kvsangathan.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the link, “Click here to apply online for KVS Recruitment of Principal, Vice-Principal, PGTs,” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, click on the ‘Apply Now’ option

Enter the required details in the form

Select ‘I agree and continue’ option

Make application fee payment online

Submit the form and take a print out for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website directly and apply for the vacancies, click on this link: https://cbseitms.nic.in/appstep1.aspx

