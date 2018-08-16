KV Recruitment 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released a notification for recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT and Non-Teaching positions on its official website. Interested candidates can check the website kvsangathan.nic.in and go through the detailed notification before applying online.

KV Recruitment 2018: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has invited applications for various posts through an online notification released on its official website. According to reports, there are more than 8,339 Teaching and Non-Teaching positions vacant. The notification for the recruitment of Principal, TGT, PGT, PRT, Librarian and Vice-Principal has been published on the official website.

Interested candidates can go to the website and read the detailed notification before applying for the posts through the official portal. The application process for the same will be opened on August 24, 2018, while the last date for application has been scheduled for September 13. Candidates need to apply for the positions through the prescribed format mentioned on the notification.

Steps to check the KV Recruitment 2018 Notification Online:

Log in to the official website of KV Sangathan, http://kvsangathan.nic.in/# Search for the Notification link on the website Click on the link You will be directed to a pdf Download the PDF and take a print out if necessary for reference

Number of Vacancies:

Principal: 76

Vice Principal: 220

PGT: 592

TGT: 1900

Library Head: 50

Primary Teacher: 5,300

Primary Teacher (Music): 201

To read the detailed notification and apply for the positions directly click on this link: http://kvsangathan.nic.in/#

