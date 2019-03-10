KV Recruitment 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya has released applications for the post of PGT, PRT and TGT and various other posts on Part Time/Contractual Basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before the last date of 20 February 2019.
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2019:
This is the vacancy updates from all over India:
KV, CRPF, Saraikhas, Jalandhar
PRT, TGT, PGT, DEO and Other Posts
Last Date of Application is 14 March 2019
KV, No. 2, Ferozpur
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Last Date of Application is 09 March 2019
KV, Aruvankadu, Tamil Nadu
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
Walk-in-interview on 01 and 04 March 2019
KV, Jakhoo Hills, Shimla
HP PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
Walk-in-interview on 28 February 2019
KV, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad
UP PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
Walk-in-interview on 28 February 2019
KV, Tughlakabad, Delhi
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
Walk-in-interview on 27 and 28 February 2019
KV, Greater NOIDA, UP
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
Walk-in-interview on 28 February 2019
KV, BSF Camp, Chhawla, Delhi
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
Walk-in-interview on 02 March 2019
KV, Masjid Moth, Sadiq Nagar Delhi
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
Walk-in-interview on 27 February 2019
KV, Ordnance Factory Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, UP
PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
Walk-in-interview on 28 February 2019
KV, INA Colony, Delhi
PRT, TGT, PGT, Instructor, Coach, Counselor, Doctor and Nurse
Walk-in-interview on 23 February 2019
KV, Arjangarh, Delhi
PRT, TGT, PGT, DEO and Other Posts
Walk-in-interview on 23 February 2019
Kendriya Vidyalaya Vacancy Details:
PRT – CTET or HPTET
PGT – Eng, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, Computer Sci.
TGT – Eng, Hindi, Science, S.Sc. Sanskrit (Maths only Non-Medical), PHE
Education qualification:
PRT – 12th with 50% marks and ETT/D.EI.Ed./JBT/D.Ed.
PGT – Post Graduate in concerned subject with at least 50% marks and B.ED
TGT – Graduate with at least 50% marks in concerned subjects and B.ED. Preference will be given to CTET qualified candidates.
Procedure to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Jobs 2019:
The application form should be downloaded from the official website and send Online filled by Scanning the Application form on Email- kvdrecruit2019@gmail.com. A set of self-attested copies of all should be submitted at the time of interview.
