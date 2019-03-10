KV Recruitment 2019: The applications have been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya for the post of PGT, PRT and TGT and various other posts on Part Time/Contractual Basis. The eligible and interested candidates are requested to apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before the last date of 20 February 2019.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2019:

This is the vacancy updates from all over India:

KV, CRPF, Saraikhas, Jalandhar

PRT, TGT, PGT, DEO and Other Posts

Last Date of Application is 14 March 2019

KV, No. 2, Ferozpur

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Last Date of Application is 09 March 2019

KV, Aruvankadu, Tamil Nadu

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-interview on 01 and 04 March 2019

KV, Jakhoo Hills, Shimla

HP PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-interview on 28 February 2019

KV, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad

UP PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-interview on 28 February 2019

KV, Tughlakabad, Delhi

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-interview on 27 and 28 February 2019

KV, Greater NOIDA, UP

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-interview on 28 February 2019

KV, BSF Camp, Chhawla, Delhi

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-interview on 02 March 2019

KV, Masjid Moth, Sadiq Nagar Delhi

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-interview on 27 February 2019

KV, Ordnance Factory Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, UP

PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Walk-in-interview on 28 February 2019

KV, INA Colony, Delhi

PRT, TGT, PGT, Instructor, Coach, Counselor, Doctor and Nurse

Walk-in-interview on 23 February 2019

KV, Arjangarh, Delhi

PRT, TGT, PGT, DEO and Other Posts

Walk-in-interview on 23 February 2019

Kendriya Vidyalaya Vacancy Details:

PRT – CTET or HPTET

PGT – Eng, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, Computer Sci.

TGT – Eng, Hindi, Science, S.Sc. Sanskrit (Maths only Non-Medical), PHE

Education qualification:

PRT – 12th with 50% marks and ETT/D.EI.Ed./JBT/D.Ed.

PGT – Post Graduate in concerned subject with at least 50% marks and B.ED

TGT – Graduate with at least 50% marks in concerned subjects and B.ED. Preference will be given to CTET qualified candidates.

Procedure to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Jobs 2019:

The application form should be downloaded from the official website and send Online filled by Scanning the Application form on Email- kvdrecruit2019@gmail.com. A set of self-attested copies of all should be submitted at the time of interview.

