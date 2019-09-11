Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan result: PRT TGT LDC result 2019 has been announced by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Candidates can now check or download the result on the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan announces result for PRT TGT LDC and other posts @kvsangathan.nic.in, check details and get a direct link here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan result: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan announced the PRT TGT LDC result. Candidates can check the result on the official website of KVS or click on the link to visit directly. Candidates must know that TGT was a written base test Science, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, SST & English + Interview Marks, TGTs English, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, Science & SST) Written Test, PRT was a Written Test and candidates went through an Interview and PRT Written Test.

Follow the steps to check the KVS Result:

Step 1: Click on the link kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Announcement Tab

Step 3: Click on the KendriyaVidyalaya Result Links for different posts

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Click on the generated link

Step 6: The result will appear in the PDF format

Step 7: Candidates must press CTRL+F to search his/her name and roll number

Step 8: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future use.

Get the direct link

KV PRT Result for Written Test

KV PRT Result for Written Test and Interview

KV TGT Result for Written Test

KV TGT Result for Written Test and Interview

KV LDC Result for Written Test

KV LDC Result for Skill Test and Written Test

KV UDC Result for Written Test

KV UDC Result for Written Test and Skill Test

KV Steno Result for Written Test

KV Steno Skill Test Result

KV Assistant Result for Written Test

KV Assistant Result for Written Test and Skill Test

KV Vice President Result

