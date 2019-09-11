Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan result: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan announced the PRT TGT LDC result. Candidates can check the result on the official website of KVS or click on the link to visit directly. Candidates must know that TGT was a written base test Science, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, SST & English + Interview Marks, TGTs English, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, Science & SST) Written Test, PRT was a Written Test and candidates went through an Interview and PRT Written Test.
Follow the steps to check the KVS Result:
Step 1: Click on the link kvsangathan.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, under Announcement Tab
Step 3: Click on the KendriyaVidyalaya Result Links for different posts
Step 4: A new web page will appear
Step 5: Click on the generated link
Step 6: The result will appear in the PDF format
Step 7: Candidates must press CTRL+F to search his/her name and roll number
Step 8: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future use.
Get the direct link
KV PRT Result for Written Test
KV PRT Result for Written Test and Interview
KV TGT Result for Written Test
KV TGT Result for Written Test and Interview
KV LDC Result for Written Test
KV LDC Result for Skill Test and Written Test
KV UDC Result for Written Test
KV UDC Result for Written Test and Skill Test
KV Steno Result for Written Test
KV Assistant Result for Written Test
KV Assistant Result for Written Test and Skill Test