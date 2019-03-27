Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Admissions 2019: The first list for the admissions of class 1 got published on March 26, 2019, on the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

The KVS or the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has published the first merit list for the admissions of class 1 on March 26, 2019, on the Official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), kvsangathan.nic.in. The students will be shortlisted on the basis of the priority category. The last date for submitting the application form for the admission in class 1 was March 19, 2019. The list of registered children, list of eligible children and the category wise list of provisionally selected children will be released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on the official website of the respective school and the list will also be displayed on the notice board of the school. The second list of the children who will be provisionally selected only if any seats remain vacant will be announced by April 9, 2019.

Admission Schedule for the session 2019 in KVS:

Advertisement for admission: started in the last week of February.

Online registration for class 1 started on March 1, 2019, at 8:00 AM.

Online registration for class 1 ended on March 19, 2019.

Announcement of the Provisionally selected list for Class 1:

First list: March 26, 2019

Second list: April 9, 2019

(In case the seats remain vacant)

third list: April 23, 2019.

Extended date for the second notification for admission is sufficient seats remain vacant:

Notification: March 30, 2019

Registration: March 30, 2019, to April 6, 2019

Admissions: April 8, 2019, to April 15, 2019

In case sufficient registrations are not received for the SC, ST in the first phase:

Notification: March 30, 2019

Registration: March 30, 2019 to April 15, 2019

Admission: April 8, 2019, to April 15, 2019

Registration for class II onwards (excluding class XI):

April 2, 2019, from 8:00 AM to April 9, 2019, till 4:00 PM.

Announcement of list of class II onwards: April 12, 2019

Admission for class II onwards: April 12, 2019 to April 20, 2019

Last date of admission: April 30, 2019

Registration for admissions in class XI:

For KV students: Within 10 days after the announcement of Board results.

For students of other schools: Within 20 days after the declaration of Board result.

Last date of admission for class XI: July 1, 2019

A total of 6,45,941 candidates have applied for more than one lakh seats to possess a seat in 1,137 Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India. All the parents who have applied for their kid’s admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) can visit the official website of KVS or any regional website of KVS.

