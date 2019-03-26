Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Class 1 Admissions 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is all set to release the Class 1 admissions merit list through its official website. According to reports, there are more than 1 lakh seats which will be filled up by applicants this for the next session.

The second and third list of selected candidates will be published on the official website subsequently. Parents must note that the merit list is being prepared according to the availability of the seats. Moreover, it should be noted that no additional list will be published if all the selected applicants take admissions.

Reportedly, close to 8 lakh applications were received by the KVS for admissions this year for more than 1 lakh seats. There are in total 1202 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan schools across the country. Meanwhile, online registrations for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission for session 2019-20 started since March 19, 2019.

How to check the list on the official website of KVS?

Parents need to login to the official website of the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools where they have applied Now, after logging in, they need to check the notification for the Merit List of Class 1 Admissions 2019 Click on the link to read the details and name of the selected candidates Parents can also download the list and keep a copy for reference if necessary

Moreover, it has also been speculated that a second list might be published by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for considering the number of registrations for the SC/ ST category. Candidates willing to register will be able to do so from March 30. While admissions for the same will be held from April 8 and to 15.

Also, the registration process for class 2 onwards (excluding Class 11 admissions), will commence from April 2. The authority will release the merit list on April 12. On the other hand, admission to class 11 will start within 10 days from the result declaration and merit list will be published within 10 days from the result date. The last date for admission to class 11 has been scheduled for July 1, 2019.

