KVS recruitment 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will announce the result for the KVS recruitment 2019 on July 8, 2019 on the official website AT kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS Commissioner Santosh Kumar Mall in a tweet said that the results of the recruitment exam for teaching and non-teaching posts shall be declared on KVS website on 8th July at 1100 hrs. Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) said that the result of over 7,622 posts will be declared within seven days.

Last year, the KVS had invited had applications for filling of Principal, Vice-principal, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher posts vacancies. It later revised the vacancy numbers. The KVS has gained fame in the country with its students securing highest positions in the examination. In the recently-announced CBSE Class 12 exams, the KVS registered a pass percentage of 98.54. It also secured top rank for the second consecutive year.

Also, as many as 1,019 KVS students cleared the JEE Advanced exam out of 6,094. It was held for getting admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) across the country. Meanwhile, the KVS provides, establishes, maintains and manages Kendriya Vidyalayas across the length breadth of the country.

