Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Noida has released a notification for a walk-in-interview to be conducted on February 28, 2019, through its official website. Candidates willing to attend may check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details at kvnoida.edu.in.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Noida is Organising walk-in-interview for various posts like PRT, TGT, PGT and other posts on basis of a contract for the session of 2019 to 2020. Eligible candidates can appear in the interview which is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2019 at Sector-24. The walk-in interview will commence from 08:00 AM.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Noida Recruitment 2019 vacancy details:

• PRT

• Games Sports Coach

• PGTs (English, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Accounts, Business Studies, Economics, Geography, History, Political Science, Computer Science)

• German Language Teacher

• TGTs (English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit)

• Counsellor

• Staff Nurse

• Yoga Teacher

• Computer Instructor

• Dance & Music Teacher

• Special Educator

Eligibility Criteria for the PGT, TGT, TRT and other posts:

• Instructor for Classical/ Folk/ any other dance- SAI Coaches, NIS/B.P.Ed/M.P.Ed/Diploma orParticipation at National/ State level with good track records. Basic Qualification from recognized University/Institute

• Sports Coach- University Degree with recognized Diploma in Physical Education or B.P.Ed from Laxmi Bai College of Physical Education or equivalent Qualification. Distinguished Sportsman who has represented the country in recognized National or International events can also be appointed on trial basis provided them possess the university degree.

• Computer Instructor – BE(Comp Sc)/ B.Tech (Comp. Science)/BCA/MCA/M.Sc (Comp. Sci. or Electronics with Comp. Sci. Component)/M.Sc(IT)/ B.Sc (Comp Sc OR Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any Science subject/ Mathematics from recognized university with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university/ institute. OR Post-graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university / ‘O’ level from DOEACC. OR Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ level from DOEAC

• Yoga Teacher – Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized University. One year Training in Yoga from a recognized Institution.

• Staff Nurse – Minimum Diploma in Nursing

• Counsellor – BA/B.Sc (Psychology) with Certificate of Diploma in Counseling.

• German Teacher – B2 level of common European framework for languages. B1 level teachers can also apply with the condition that they would upgrade within a year

How to Apply for the TGT, PRT, PGT and other posts against Kendriya Vidyalaya Noida Recruitment 2019?

The eligible candidates can directly attend the walk-in interviews which will be held at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sector 24, Noida on 28 February 2019 from 08:00 AM.

