Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers recruitment result 2019: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) will soon announce the results of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teachers exam the official website, ie. kvsangathan.nic.in.

Recently, KVS Commissioner, Santosh Kumar Mall in a tweet said that the results of the recruitment exam for teaching and non-teaching posts shall be declared on KVS official website on 8th July at 11:00 am. On July 3, 2019, MHRD tweeted that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan will release the results for 7,622 vacancies in next one week.

Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers recruitment result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Login official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Candidates then should enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: KV teachers recruitment result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

