Kerala 10th exam results: The Kerala SSLC Result is soon going to be declared. Scheduled to be released tomorrow by Kerala Board of Secondary Education, the results will be available on the official website of Kerala board. The students who appeared for the examination are requested to keep a regular check on the official website of the channel. Keeping a track of the latest notifications will not make you miss anything.

The Kerala Board of Secondary Education organised the examination for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) from March 7 to March 26, 2019. The students who are expecting their results tomorrow should keep the admit cards handy by now to immediately provide the required credentials, log in and download the results. The admit cards should be safely kept because it has all the important information needed to check your scores.

Here are the websites to check your result directly!

dhsekerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in.

examresults.net.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2019: Here are ways to check:

Step 1. Log in to official websites of the Kerala Board of Secondary Education (KBSE) at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in

Step 2. Now, fill in the required details in the slots. Then, Submit.

Step 3. Your Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 4. Download it and keep a print-out of it.

Here’s how to check your score via SMS:

Type KERALA10REGISTRATION NUMBER – Send it to 56263 and you will receive your marks.

SSLC or the Secondary School Leaving Certificate is the certification that a student bags after he/she completes his/her secondary schooling level examinations.

Last year, the result for SSLC examination was got declared on May 3. A total of 4,31,762 passed the test and the overall pass percentage touched 97.84 percent. Approximately 34,313 students got A+ in all the subjects. Overall 1,565 schools, consisting of 517 government schools and 659 aided schools scored 100 per cent results, in the year 2019.

