The Kerala SSLC Result is likely to be out on May 6, that is tomorrow. The Kerala Board of Secondary Education will release the results soon and the students are eagerly waiting for it. The scores will be available on the official websites including dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The students are also given the facility to check Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2019 on some other website like examresults.net. Both type of students private and regular will be able to check the Kerala Board 10th Class Result 2019 on this website.

The Kerala Board of Secondary Education organised the examination of Secondary School Leaving Certificate which started from March 7 and ended on March 26, 2019. The candidates who sat for the examination of SSLC class 10 under the Kerala Board of Secondary Education should keep their hall tickets or admit card handy before the date of result approaches so that they can rapidly check their scores and enter the required credentials to log in.

To save you from the chaos, we have listed the steps to check the scores through mobile phone. Take a look!

1. Visit the official website of Kerala Board of Secondary Education (KBSE) which is dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in

2. Provide the required details in the given slots and submit it.

3. Now, the results will appear on your mobile screen.

4. Download the result or take a screenshot.

5. Get a hardcopy of it for further reference.

The students can also check the result through SMS and other forms. On the other note, students should note that Secondary School Leaving Certificate is the certification that is bagged by a students when he/she successfully qualifies the secondary schooling level examinations. SSLC examinations are called with different names in different boards in India.

