Kerala CEE LLB answer key 2019: The answer key has been released on the official website i.e. cee-kerala.org for which the exam was conducted on June 9, 2019 (Sunday). Candidates can raise objections if they wish to by applying online.

Kerala CEE LLB answer key 2019: The Commission of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerela has released the answer key for the 3-year LLB entrance test on its official website i.e. cee-kerala.org. The exam for the same was conducted on June 9, 2019(Sunday). Those who sat for the exam are required to download their answer keys from the official website. The candidates will also get a chance to raise objections in the answer key.

For raising an objection, candidates will have to send supporting evidence to their claim and a demand draft drawn in favour of Commissioner for Entrance Examination, payable at Thiruvananthapuram. The last date of raise objection is June 14, 5 pm.

Kerala CEE LLB answer key 2019: How to download

Go to the official website i.e. cee-kerala.org

On the homepage, click the link that reads ‘LLB answer key’

You will be redirected to a new page which will have the answer key link

Click the answer key link following which a PDF will open in a new tab, download the pdf and save it for future reference

Kerala CEE LLB answer key 2019: How to raise objections

An amount of Rs 100 will have to be paid to raise objections in the answer key

If the objection raised is correct, the candidates will be refunded their amount, in case it's the other way around, there won't be any refund.

A final answer key comprising all the revisions will be released later. The result will be based on the final answer key.

The 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB programs were released earlier this month for which the exams have also taken place. The exam for the 3-year LLB program was held on June 9, 2019, while for the 5-year program it took place on June 8, 2019.

In addition to the conduct of Entrance Examinations, the Commissionerate is making allotments to 5 courses, KEAM, LLB 3 year, LLB 5 year, LLM and PG Medical courses. The Centralized Allotment Process (CAP) followed in the admission to Medical Engineering and Agricultural Courses in an online procedure opened up to the candidate through a candidate friendly procedure of option exercise, subsequent allotment and fee remittance at the designated bank.

