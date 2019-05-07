Kerala Class 12 results: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is soon going to declare the results for Plus two level examinations on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The scorecards of students who appeared for the examination will be available on the official website of Kerala that is keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Class 12 results: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is soon going to declare the results for Plus two level examinations on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The scorecards of students who appeared for the examination will be available on the official website of Kerala that is keralaresults.nic.in. The students who are expecting their Class 12 results should keep a regular check on the official websites of Kerala Board to get the latest notifications and updates.

The candidates can also use the mobile application Saphalam 2019 to check their scores and the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department can also be used to access the results for plus two examinations.

Other than the official website, these ways to check results can turn out to be very helpful. When the websites get jammed with overflow of traffic, these apps can help you check your results quickly. Not just the individual results of candidates, these applications and websites will also provide a detailed analysis of results at school, an educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports.

The Kerala government has collaborated with many websites this time to avoid the chaos of checking scores. As all the students try logging in at a single time, the websites might collapse. To the rescue will be these sites then, take a look!

1. kerala.gov.in

2. keralaresults.nic.in

3. results.itschool.gov.in

4. cdit.org

5. prd.kerala.gov.in

6. results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and 7. examresults.net/kerala.

And if not any of these, you can rely on the official app of Kerala Board “Saphalam” which is available for download from Google Play store.

Yesterday, on May 6, Kerala Board released results for Class 10 and the students came out with flying colours. The result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations was announced by the Department of Higher Secondary Education. A total of 4,31,762 cleared the examination and the pass percentage touched 98.11 per cent which is nearly 2 per cent higher than the previous year’s pass percentage of 97.84 per cent.

